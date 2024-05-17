Service NSW Business Bureau: A partnership made for business

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A leading initiative from the NSW Government, the Service NSW Business Bureau can help small business owners understand and access programs, which will assist in their business needs.

It is available to any small business located in NSW including multicultural businesses.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there are more than 850,000 small businesses, making up 97 per cent of all businesses in NSW. They employ 1.7 million people in the private sector, which is around 43 per cent of the State’s private sector workforce.

Some 16,600 of these are businesses with owners whose primary language is an Indian dialect. No matter the stage of their business journey, the Service NSW Business Bureau is dedicated to:

supporting small businesses to thrive with a commitment to helping navigate government services and getting advisory supports,

providing support for businesses to win government contracts tackling unproductive red tape, and,

boosting growth opportunities

Service NSW CEO, Greg Wells understands that businesses are busy and navigating government can be time consuming, so the Service NSW Business Bureau will work together with owners to break down the cultural barriers to working with government.

“We have listened to businesses and the Service NSW Business Bureau is there for business owners of all backgrounds, every step of the way, whether it’s getting a business idea off the ground, the chance to grow a business or critical support in times of need,” Wells said.

Executive Director Service NSW Business Bureau, Cassandra Gibbens knows that personalised support is needed for busy business owners to suit both their small business requirements, and the individual pressures of time management.

Cassandra Gibbens observed, “In business, knowledge is power, which is why it’s important to equip small business owners with the tools they need to succeed throughout the whole journey of their business’ lifecycle, benefiting not just the business itself, but the community it serves.”

Greg Wells noted, “Local businesses, owned and operated by people from the local Indian community help strengthen cultural ties, build vibrant town centres and make NSW a more inclusive, welcoming place to live, and Service NSW is there to help them thrive.”

Cassandra Gibbens added, “The Service NSW Business Bureau supports small business owners of all backgrounds, including our Indian community, with Business Concierges providing personalised advice, and the Service NSW Business Bureau App placing essential tools in the palm of their hand.”

Indian-language speaking business owners can call the National Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 and ask them to call a Service NSW Business Concierge on 13 77 88. The interpreter will transfer the call to a Service NSW Business Concierge, who has been specially trained to work with translator services.

A major upgrade to the Service NSW Business Bureau App now provides businesses with support and a new range of features, including the ability to:

Track and save licences for their business and employees in one place

Connect with a Business Concierge for free, personalised support

Register for an event or book an independent advisor from the Business Connect program

Manage their participation in business voucher programs all with just a few tap

Small business is the lifeblood of our communities. The benefits of a high street buzzing with successful local businesses have a positive impact on that area economically, socially and culturally.

For more information about the Service NSW Business Bureau, please call 13 77 88 or visit

www.service.nsw.gov.au/business/partner

READ MORE: Women in business: How to #BreakTheBias