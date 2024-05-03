Man pleads guilty to murder of missing girlfriend Shereen Kumar

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vincent Carlino, the man who had professed concern over the disappearance of his girlfriend, Shereen Kumar, has admitted to her murder. Kumar’s body was discovered discarded in bushland within Sydney’s Hills District, sparking a tragic turn of events that culminated in Carlino’s guilty plea.

Carlino’s arrest on July 23, 2022, swiftly followed the grim discovery of Kumar’s remains, wrapped in plastic off Laurie Road in Dural. The 43-year-old Kumar, a mother-of-two, businesswoman, and part-time model, had been reported missing by Carlino himself just two days prior. He claimed she had left their residence the night before, clad in pyjamas and a dressing gown.

Despite Carlino’s initial expressions of concern and cooperation with authorities, suspicions arose, leading to his arrest. This event unfolded against an extensive search effort involving law enforcement agencies, including PolAir and the canine unit.

During his arraignment in the NSW Supreme Court, Carlino entered a plea of guilty to domestic violence-related murder. Justice Helen Wilson, presiding over the case, formally acknowledged the conviction and scheduled Carlino’s sentencing hearing for December 9.

Since his arrest, Carlino has remained in custody while detectives diligently gathered evidence, including CCTV footage and mobile phone data, to bolster the case against him.

Before the revelation of Kumar’s fate, Carlino had engaged with both law enforcement and the media, ostensibly expressing his worry over her disappearance. “I’ve told police all of the places I think she could be,” he conveyed to the Daily Mail during the search efforts.

Kumar, known as a director of a local dog-walking chain Mad Dogs & Englishmen franchise, had shared ownership of the business with Carlino since 2021. Their apparent professional partnership was evident in business-related photographs circulated online.

In the wake of Kumar’s untimely demise, tributes poured in from those who knew her. Meanwhile, Gurpreet Beehan, Kumar’s ex-husband and father of their children, expressed profound grief. He told Sydney Morning Hareld that Kumar was an “incredible mother”.

“She will be missed forever,” he said.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the tragic loss of Shereen Kumar serves as a sobering reminder of the complexities and consequences of domestic violence, leaving a community grappling with the aftermath of her senseless death.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia has officially designated domestic violence as a “national crisis” in response to mounting concern over the escalating number of women killed by their intimate partners. He has vowed decisive action to address this urgent issue, unveiling a series of measures aimed at both supporting survivors and combatting misogynistic online content.

Albanese’s announcement, made on Wednesday, follows widespread public outcry and impassioned demonstrations across major Australian cities, including Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth. Thousands took to the streets, urging the government to acknowledge the severity of the problem and declare it a national emergency.

According to figures compiled by the campaign group Destroy the Joint, a distressing total of 28 women have lost their lives this year alone due to violence perpetrated by current or former partners, as well as family members.

