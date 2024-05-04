Indian Australian events in May: What to see this month

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It’s music, music, and some more music this month.

And comedy, comedy, comedy.

The Indian community in Australia is going to be singing and laughing in gay abandon, as though the troubles of the world don’t bother us, or perhaps to keep the troubles of the world from bothering us.

There are big-ticket shows, some promising theatre, community performances, and a few worthy Indian links at mainstream arts events.

Plenty to keep your weekends bustling.

JOKESTER JAMBOREE

It’s Vir Das time!

With his Sydney Opera House show Mind Fool all sold out, the demand for tickets saw a second show hastily organised at Enmore Theatre. India’s best-known comic internationally, the diminutive star with the heavyweight name continues his A game unabated, getting better and better with every show.

Meanwhile, help the poor guy out if you can. See below.

As well, the local laugh brigade moves up to Sydney from Melbourne this month for the annual Sydney Comedy Festival.

Amongst the desi acts, check out the Hong Kong born Cantonese speaking Vivek Mahbubani, and Singapore TV personality and drag queen Kumar.

From our own community, Suraj Kolarkar (of Shantaram fame), Urvi Majumdar (of Urvi Went to an All-Girls School), and writer-comedian Jo Gowda would appreciate your support.

As would the local gals in Brown Women Comedy, self-styled ‘shameless’ women for whom no topic is taboo.

Elsewhere, visiting from India, is another top favourite comic Amit Tandon, who has routinely sold out his shows in Australia.

CENTRESTAGE

The buzz is Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, as he charms his way across Australia. Dheere dheere se, Saajanji ghar aaye, and revived those pyaar ke bandhan with film music we may have momentarily put away. (If you know, you know).

Well, he’s also set the stage for some new-age acts who are on Australian stages this month.

There’s Southern musician Anirudh of Kolaveri Di fame – who’s so popular now he’s dropped his surname altogether.

Another mononymous star, the Indian-Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter Shubh is keenly awaited – bound to pack the auditorium too.

(Why the monikers, we asked a fan of both stars. They mumbled something about creative identity… instantaneous recognition…)

Missing the trend with her two names (so last century!), is another visiting singer Afsana Khan, singing reality TV show winner who’s hit the big time.

If classical is more your scene, you’ll be going to the violin recital by Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi in Sydney.

The Perth community meanwhile is gearing up for its Amrithavarsha, the annual festival of classical music and dance for which multiple local platforms combine.

THE THEATRE SCENE

Runaway hit Counting and Cracking is opening in Melbourne at the end of the month. Written by creative powerhouse S Shaktidharan, the Australian-SriLankan saga spanning four generations will be a part of RISING, a festival of new art, music, and performance.

Meanwhile, Counting and Cracking star, the Helpmann Award-winning Vaishnavi Suryaprakash will first be seen on the Sydney stage this month. She’s at Belvoir in Nayika The Dancing Girl, a solo performance blending storytelling, live music and Bharatanatyam, set in Chennai. Indian-Australian events in May

In other theatre acts this month, we have visiting Gujarati comedy Welcome Zindagi – on the theme of fathers and sons, through the eyes of a mother.

AND ALSO…

A rare cinematic treat, Manipuri film Ishanou The Chosen One comes to Sydney and Melbourne this month as part of the Cinema Reborn Film Festival. The festival is an annual gathering of cinema enthusiasts whose focus is on screen heritage, preservation, restoration, and deep dives into the world’s film archives. Ishanou was made by filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharmain 1990 and restored in 2023, making it to Cannes Film Festival.

In other events this month, the Tamil community marks the Chittirai Festival, and the Bengali community observes Rabindra Jayanti. Find an event near you to join.

Meanwhile, the Biennale of Sydney continues with its Indian links: Madhya Pradesh-based Mangala Bai Maravi’s giant paintings of tribal tattoos, New York-based Chitra Ganesh’s giant linocuts depicting femininity, sexuality, and power, and Sydney-based Kirtika Kain’s works on Dalit themes.

If these Indian-Australian events in May don’t seem like your cup of chai, head to our What’s On section to see what tickles your fancy.