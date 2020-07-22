Dubai-based Indian girl breaks yoga world record

11-year-old Samridhi Kalia entered the Golden Book of World Records for executing the 'fastest hundred yoga postures performed in restricted space'.

A Dubai-based Indian girl has smashed a world record for doing a hundred yoga poses in a small box within three minutes. It is Samridhi Kalia’s third yoga title, and the second in less than a month.

The 11-year-old entered the Golden Book of World Records for executing the ‘fastest hundred yoga postures performed in restricted space’. She completed the challenge in three minutes and 18 seconds at the Burj Khalifa’s viewing deck.

Just weeks earlier, she bagged a world record for performing around 40 advanced yoga postures in one minute inside a small box.

The Grade 7 student of Ambassador School in Dubai believes that such incredible achievements are made possible with sheer hard work and perseverance.

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. Work hard in silence, let success be your noise. I feel that my greatest asset is not my physical ability, it is my mental ability,” she said.

Apart from three hours of yoga every day, Samridhi plays lawn tennis, cycles, swims, and enjoys ice skating. She’s also learning how to play badminton. She is adept not only at various yoga asanas, but has also won accolades in artistic and rhythmic yoga.

In January 2020, she won the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Award that was presented by the Consulate-General of India for her outstanding achievements in yoga.

READ ALSO: What’s your favourite yoga pose?