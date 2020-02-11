Do it yourself couture

Now you can get a “do it yourself” box set from The Maison Karl Lagerfeld and The Woolmark Company. The limited-edition Knit Karl box will include items to hand knit in an exclusive Australian Merino wool design, which was imagined by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Both Karl Lagerfeld and his namesake brand share a longstanding relationship with Woolmark. The late designer first rose to fame after he won the 1954 Woolmark Prize in the coat category.

Then just 21 years old, the win launched the start of his extraordinary career that would change the face of fashion. In 2018, the idea of a collaboration with The Woolmark Company was born and together the two companies developed the initial phases of this special project. Furthermore, beginning with the Fall 2020 collection, the labels knitwear will be made using Woolmark-certified premium wool.

Each Knit Karl box will contain one of four unisex Lagerfeld designs — a pullover, cap, headband or scarf — plus knitting needles, yarn, personalised pins and instructions for how to knit the piece. The yarn is made from pure Australian Merino wool that is 100 percent natural, renewable and biodegradable.

“This entire year we have launched special projects and initiatives to celebrate Karl’s life and legacy,” said Caroline Lebar, Head of Image and Communications at the label. “As Karl’s first-ever creation was for the Woolmark Prize in 1954, it feels appropriate to celebrate his life with this collaboration with The Woolmark Company.”

“Our relationship with the late Karl Lagerfeld dates back to 1954, when a young, emerging designer presented a daffodil yellow wool coat to a prestigious judging panel which included Christian Dior and Hubert de Givenchy,” says Stuart McCullough, The Woolmark Company’s Managing Director. “It is emotional that Karl Lagerfeld’s first major accomplishment was with wool, as was one of his last projects. The Knit Karl box gives each owner a unique experience that combines the pride of wearing a high-fashion designer piece with the satisfaction of having created it themselves.”