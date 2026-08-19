Discover the best of the Great Ocean Road region this winter

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Great Ocean Road is brimming with perhaps some of the most spectacular experiences in nature that this country has on offer. Whether you simply want to wind down and get away from the everyday, or you’re looking for that unique experience to share with loved ones.

Whale spotting

Be on the lookout anywhere along the coast for whales as they frequent these waters during their winter migration. At Logans Beach in Warrnambool, Southern Right Whale mothers with calves can shelter between the beach and offshore reef, and sometimes stay for days or weeks. Cape Otway Lightstation and Wildlife Wonders at Apollo Bay are ideal winter attractions for families, and for whale-watching vantage points.

Waterfalls

Winter is the ultimate time to visit a waterfall – with higher rainfall, the cascades turn from a trickle to full flow. Venturing through dense, ancient rainforest to get to them is half the fun. In the Great Otway National Park near Beech Forest, a walk amongst The Redwoods and a visit to Hopetoun Falls is a must for an encounter with blissful nature. Near Lorne, take the easy trail to Sheoak Falls or continue on the full 7.5km return walk to the picturesque Lower Kalimna Falls.

Walking Trails

Port Campbell Discovery Walk follows the picturesque bay for stunning coastal views, or venture further on the Poorpa Yanyeeng Meerreeng Trail, which links Port Campbell to Timboon. Around Port Fairy, long beach walks and gentle explorations of Griffiths Island or Tower Hill (Koroitj) offer plenty of space to refresh the mind and recharge the body. The Surf Coast Walk begins in Torquay and stretches 41km to Fairhaven, passing through Anglesea and Aireys Inlet. From the Whites Beach East trailhead, the first 2km along the Torquay Esplanade to the town centre is accessible for users of all abilities and dog-friendly year-round, provided dogs are kept on leash.

Relax and reconnect:

Book a 2-night package at participating accommodation properties this winter and receive a $100 experience card to spend on the region’s best activities and experiences.

Find out more and book at visitgreatoceanroad.org.au

*This is a sponsored post

Read Also: Feel a sense of belonging in the Blue Mountains