fbpx
Diaspora

Bihar-born Dr Ashish Jha appointed top official for US COVID response

By Indian Link
0
ashish jha
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

A Bihar-born global health expert has been appointed by US President Joe Biden to the White House position of overseeing the nation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am excited to name Dr Ashish Jha as the new White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator”, Biden announced.

“Dr Jha is one of the leading public health experts in America, and a well-known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence.”

Jha, who is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, is one of the most popular experts that the media reaches out to for explaining the Covid pandemic and the efforts to control it.

READ ALSO: Could I have had COVID and not realised it?

He will be joining Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, National Drug Control Policy Director Rahul Gupta, and Center for Medicare Director Meena Seshamani at the higher echelons of US health care system.

Jha succeeds Jeff Zients, who is leaving the White House after 14 months during which two variants, Delta and Omicron, fuelled a surge in Covid cases that the US struggled to contain.

Zients leaves office with 65 per cent of Americans having received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine and nearly 77 per cent have been fully vaccinated with the seven-day average of infections plummeting from 806,851 in mid-January to 30,570 in mid-March.

Jha was born in Pursaulia in Bihar in 1970 to parents who were educators.

The family moved to Canada in 1979 and to the US in 1983.

He did his BA in economics at Columbia University and switching to medicine, he got his MD and master’s in public health from Harvard University.

He came to Brown from Harvard, where he was the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute and the dean for Global Strategy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

He had also served as the co-chair of the Independent Panel on the Global Response to Ebola, which examined the failure of the international community’s response to the disease.

Even while he was heading the Brown University’s School of Public Health, he continued to practice medicine at a hospital for ex-military members.

During the Covid pandemic, he made frequent appearances on TV, wrote op-eds for leading newspapers and was often quoted by reporters.

The medical news website, STAT, called him “network TV’s everyman expert on Covid” with the qualities of a “telegenic phenom” and a “great communicator”.

Zients was a businessman and a bureaucrat, unlike Jha who is a doctor.

He is a former CEO of an investment company and a member of Facebook’s board of directors.

Before that, he had served as a special assistant to former President Barack Obama and as the director of the National Economic Council.

The changeover to a doctor marks an inflexion point in the pandemic where the logistics of mass vaccination and testing are in place and the future task is to monitor and prepare for new variations or other developments.

IANS

READ ALSO: ‘Prioritise migrant well-being’: experts on high COVID-19 death rate among ethnic minorities 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInstagram’s artsy brown lady, Gurvinder Kaur
Next articleReview: Bloody Brothers (Zee5)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

PM MModi inspects staues repatriated from Australia. (IANS)

29 antiquities repatriated to India from Australia

Indian Link - 0
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inspected 29 antiquities that have been repatriated to India from Australia. Sources said that the antiquities range in six...
Auction of India's heritage film posters. (IANS)

Auction of India’s heritage Bollywood film posters

Indian Link - 0
  Online Auction House deRivaz & Ives has announced the sale of what is said to be the largest collection of first-release original Indian Bollywood...
Dr pranesh padmanabhan university of queensland, brain institute, mathetical biologist

Dr Padmanabhan and team develop mathematical model to predict vaccine efficacy

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  While it is known that COVID-19 vaccines grant a high degree of protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the factor that determines the efficacy or...
anuz kunwar

23-year-old missing from Sydney’s south-west

Indian Link - 0
  A search is underway to locate Anuz Kunwar, who is missing from Sydney’s south-west. The 23-year-old was last seen on Third Avenue, Campsie on 16...

Review: Bloody Brothers (Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, Bloody Brothers is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt. Set in Ooty, the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020