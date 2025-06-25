Cutting Chai with Rachel Castelino

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Rachel Castelino is the founder of Blume Prebiotic Tonic, a prebiotic soda start-up encouraging Australians to nourish their gut biomes, available in Harris Farm Markets, WH Smith stores and other independent stockists.

You developed Blume after a Fibromyalgia diagnosis. What’s the relationship between gut microbes and your condition?

Rachel Castelino: Speaking generally, there are over 100 trillion different types of bacteria in your gut microbiome; a lot of chronic disease starts in the gut, it’s a very underrated organ.

There are peer reviewed studies linking a disrupted gut microbiome and gastrointestinal issues with chronic pain [conditions], one of which includes fibromyalgia.

I think globally, but especially in the developed world, there’s just so much processed food and beverages out there…When I had a dietitian, they emphasised plant fibre and plant diversity – the gut bacteria feed on the plant fibres which helps them thrive and bloom, hence the name of the beverage, ‘Blume’.

I didn’t start this drink specifically for a condition, but my health journey definitely inspired Blume. Sometimes you can be perfectly healthy and want a better drink with fibre. There’s something in there for everyone.

What makes the most difference when consumers choose a drink – what’s inside, or what’s on the outside?

Rachel Castelino: [The data says consumers] are looking to make a healthier switch but also looking for the best value for money. A great way to increase their fibre intake has been through paying that extra $2.00 for Blume, rather than consistently drinking Coke which is just empty calories for them.

I’ve had sampling events at Harris Farm Markets and people seem to like [having] someone they can relate to; a lot of companies marketed towards women don’t have women in the executive team. People don’t assume I’m the founder initially, so it’s always nice to be like, ‘Oh yeah, and this is my company’. I think once they hear that, there’s an emotional connection there, so a lot of it is also the brand story.

What’s one time you’ve trusted your ‘gut instinct’ when developing Blume?

Rachel Castelino: Starting the company – many people [asked] why we need a soda that’s not super sugary, or a soda with fibre in it? Can’t people just take a supplement and drink water?

I started Blume without any distribution beforehand; I didn’t even have the connections to lock in distribution. I just went to manufacturers, and it took a long time for them to take me seriously. It was making a pretty big bet on all of the stock that I had. I walked into my local grocers in Surry Hills, and they said yes immediately. From there, word of mouth spread, and it went into small cafes and stores locally in Sydney.

It was great to be the first indie brand to pave the way for a functional drinks market; it’s been a proof of concept that believing in yourself works. I think a lot of Indian immigrants can relate to showing up somewhere with no contacts and starting from scratch; my parents moved from Mumbai [to New Zealand] when I was 17 and then I moved to Australia at the age of 25. I guess I learned from them how to bet on yourself – if you don’t believe in yourself, who will?

What’s something you’re currently listening to/reading/playing/watching?

Rachel Castelino: I’m binging on A24 movies. Especially horror movies. I’ve never watched horror prior to this year. I think maybe it’s to escape the horrors of the state of the world today!

What’s a word that you like in a South Asian language, and what does it mean?

Rachel Castelino: ‘Karuna’ is a Pali word for compassion. I’ve been meditating for a few years, I use an app and the main teacher on it always uses that word. So many people are very chronically online, and it can be easy to lose [compassion] for yourself and others. That’s definitely a big word I want to carry with me this year.

And finally: Soan Papdi or Papdi Chaat?

Rachel Castelino: Soan Papdi, I find the [Papdi Chaat] sauces and the texture overwhelming.

