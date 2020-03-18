Boost your immunity with turmeric

Health is the biggest wealth in everyone’s life, even more so during the present unforeseen times when we are grappling with the deadly Coronavirus attack. “Immunity” is the body’s natural defence against disease-causing bacteria and virus which can considerably reduce the odds of getting sick. It is only due to the weak immunity that people are getting affected with the widespread coronavirus and other such pandemics.

So, to fortify our immune system, we should look into the ancient wisdom of our Indian kitchen and what a better way than to fall back to good-old turmeric, which is loaded with anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties due to the presence of curcumin. Add it to your food while cooking, temper your favourite curry with it or simply add a dash to make yourself a glorious golden milk.

“Curcumin has known immune system modulation properties and it alters immune response so as to avoid hypersensitivity reaction. Bronchial problems actually result from the hypersensitive reaction of the immune system and Curcumin helps balance these reactions – proves to be a fast relief,” explains Dr Saurabh Arora, inventor of SNEC30, Arbro Pharmaceuticals.

Turmeric aids in making our immunity stronger, the main life-saving ingredient in turmeric is about 3-5 % of Curcumin; a phyto-derivative, which contains healing properties. Here are some health issues and how turmeric can keep them at bay:

Cough and Cold – As the temperature changes from cold to warm, it is very common for individuals to catch a common cold or flu. Turmeric helps the body naturally cleanse the respiratory tract, Turmeric helps fight the infection and it’s anti-inflammatory qualities relieve individuals from the direct impact of cold and flu.

Respiratory Ailments – People having bronchial problems like Sinsuits, Sinus and many faces a lot of problems due to lower immunity. Curcumin can be helpful in facing such problems and building up the immunity so that there should not be such kind of respiration Problems.

Upper Respiratory Tract Problems – Symptoms results in bronchial asthma, congestion of nose and airway due to inflammation, cough, cold and occasionally, shortness of breath, affecting children, adults, and elderly population. Inflammation constricts the airways and makes it difficult to breathe. This is often related to an exaggerated response by the immune system that leads to chronic inflammation and damage to lung tissue by free radicals. Curcumin inhibits inflammation, relieves congestion and pain and thus improves your breathing.

Viral Replication – Curcumin helps in boosting up the immunity and helps to fight against viral replication of a disease which may have an incubation period ranging from 1 or 2 days to years.

Reduces Inflammation – Curcumin suppresses various inflammatory molecules which are responsible for the causes of the damage caused by viruses. It helps in reduces symptoms and provides relief.

Inhibit Viral Replication – Exhibits all the antiviral properties by reducing the replication of the virus. Curcumin hence reduces the viral load.

