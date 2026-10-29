Visiting Australia? Some Indian visa applicants face new biometric checks

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Australian visa biometrics

Indian travellers applying for Australian visas in India may now be asked to provide fingerprints and a facial image, following expanded biometric requirements that took effect on 26 October 2026. Australian visa biometrics

The change does not mean every Indian visa applicant must undergo additional checks. The Department of Home Affairs will notify those required to provide biometric information and explain how to complete the process.

Who will be affected? Australian visa biometrics

The expanded requirements apply to visa applicants covered by Australia’s new biometric arrangements in India. Not every applicant will necessarily be required to provide biometrics, and people should check the instructions issued for their individual application rather than assume their visa category determines the outcome.

The change is relevant to Indian parents applying to visit children and grandchildren in Australia, prospective international students and business travellers who may receive a biometric request.

It is important to distinguish between a request for biometric information and a visa decision. Being asked to provide fingerprints or a facial image does not mean an application has been refused or that Home Affairs suspects wrongdoing.

How will the process work?

Applicants who receive a biometric collection request should follow the instructions provided by Home Affairs.

Depending on their eligibility, they may be able to use the Australian Immi App or may need to attend a designated Australian Biometrics Collection Centre in India. The app is not automatically available to everyone. Applicants should confirm their eligibility and follow the official instructions rather than assume they can complete the process digitally.

Those required to attend a collection centre will need to factor in the appointment and any associated travel. Applicants should also check the documents they must bring and the deadline for providing their biometrics.

What does it mean for Indian families?

For Indian parents visiting children and grandchildren here, the practical implications of the new Australian visa biometrics could be significant, particularly for older travellers unfamiliar with digital services or those living far from a collection centre.

Some may need help arranging transport, making an appointment or understanding the instructions. Families assisting parents with visa applications should therefore check correspondence from Home Affairs and help them complete any required steps.

Students preparing to begin courses in Australia and business travellers organising meetings should similarly establish whether a biometric request applies to them.

The impact will vary from person to person. Those who are not asked to provide biometrics will not need to arrange a collection appointment under this requirement.

Will the new Australian visa biometrics cost more?

Applicants who must attend a collection centre should check for applicable service fees and budget for transport or other travel expenses. The Department of Home Affairs confirms that biometric collection centres charge a service fee.

Some applicants may be eligible to use the Australian Immi App at no cost, provided they meet the department’s conditions. In particular, applicants who have previously provided biometrics at a collection centre and hold a valid passport may have this option.

Applicants should wait for official instructions before booking an appointment or attempting to submit their details through the app.

Why is Australia collecting biometrics?

Asst Minister for Citizenship Julian Hill said in a recent multicultural media briefing, “The new Australian visa biometrics system is intended to strengthen identity verification, protect against identity fraud and maintain the integrity of the visa system.”

Biometric information is stored securely by Home Affairs and handled under Australian privacy and migration laws. Authorities may use it to verify identity and check relevant immigration or criminal history.

The Australian High Commission has said visa processing times are not expected to be adversely affected, provided applicants complete any required biometric steps promptly.

For Indian families planning reunions, students preparing to study in Australia and businesses arranging international visits, the message is clear: check the instructions for your individual application and use official government channels to complete any required checks.

For further information, visit the Australian High Commission in India or the Department of Home Affairs’ biometric guidance.

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