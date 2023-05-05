International student dies after violent home invasion in Darwin

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

An international student from Bangladesh, who was studying at Charles Darwin University, has died after suffering critical head injuries during a home invasion in the northern suburbs of Darwin earlier this week.

The 23-year-old man had been in intensive care at Royal Darwin Hospital since the alleged attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Northern Territory Police have now confirmed that the man passed away and that detectives from the Major Crimes unit were investigating the incident as a homicide.

Although police have not laid any charges, a 29-year-old man has been arrested and remains remains in custody.

Students from Charles Darwin University and members of the public held a demonstration in support of the victim on Thursday, calling for measures to improve the safety of students on public transport and in their homes. The incident has raised concerns about the security of international students, who often face additional challenges and risks when living and studying in a foreign country.

At a press conference on Thursday, Northern Territory Police Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey stated that the victim was found by his housemates with “apparent head trauma” after they chased an alleged intruder out of the property’s backyard. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police.

The tragic death of the international student has shocked the local community and raised important questions about the safety and well-being of international students in Australia. Charles Darwin University has expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and friends and is providing support to affected students and staff.

