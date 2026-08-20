Beyond Dialogue: Building the next chapter of Australia–India Relations

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Australia India Youth Dialogue 2026

I went into the Australia India Youth Dialogue 2026 expecting conversations about policy, diplomacy and the future of the Australia–India relationship.

I left with something more personal: new relationships, fresh perspectives and a stronger sense of what this partnership could become.

Held across Brisbane and Perth from 27–31 July, the Dialogue brought together 30 emerging Australian and Indian leaders from government, business, technology, entrepreneurship, academia, sport, healthcare, the arts and social sectors.

Established in 2011, the Dialogue creates a space for young Australians and Indians to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions and build relationships that can strengthen the bilateral partnership.

This year’s theme, “Complex Systems: Reshaping Leadership in an Age of Transformation,” could hardly have been more timely. Over five days, we explored how technology, economies, institutions and societies are increasingly interconnected—and what that demands of the next generation of leaders.

We didn’t just discuss complex systems. We experienced them.

Visits to the University of Queensland, the University of Western Australia, translational research centres, the Western Australian Institute of Sport and the Qantas Heavy Maintenance and Engineering Centre showcased Australia’s strengths in research, innovation, sport, industry and technology.

We engaged with experts and the Indian diplomatic community, experienced Aboriginal art and culture, and ended with presentations exploring practical ways to strengthen Australia–India ties, including through artificial intelligence.

But the moment that stayed with me most happened outside the formal programme.

At some point, the formality disappeared. We were laughing, teasing each other and swapping stories. Nobody was thinking about bilateral relations or diplomacy. We were simply Australians and Indians getting to know one another.

That was when the purpose of the Dialogue became most tangible.

Countries don’t build relationships. People do.

Seeing Australia and India differently

The Dialogue changed how I think about bilateral relationships.

I have often viewed them through shared interests: where do our priorities align, and where can we work together?

The Dialogue made me think more ambitiously.

What if some of our greatest opportunities lie not in our similarities, but in our differences?

India brings scale, entrepreneurial energy, technology talent and the ability to move ideas from experimentation to deployment.

Australia brings deep research capability, industrial expertise, natural resources and trusted institutions.

The opportunity is not for either country to become more like the other. It is to connect the strengths that make each distinctive—and become more capable together.

Interestingly, I came away having learnt as much about Australia as I did about India.

Seeing Australia through the eyes of Indian colleagues reminded me that the things we can sometimes take for granted—our institutions, education system, research capability, natural resources and reputation for trust—are significant assets.

India’s scale, meanwhile, challenges us to think differently about what is possible.

That complementarity matters as the relationship expands beyond traditional diplomacy into trade and investment, education, critical minerals, clean energy, defence, and critical and emerging technologies.

The foundations are strong.

The question is what we build on them.

From dialogue to action

Artificial intelligence is one area where the opportunity is particularly compelling.

Australia has sophisticated industries, valuable industrial data and deep research capability. India has an enormous technology talent pool, a rapidly expanding digital economy and the scale to take ideas from experimentation to deployment.

Both countries are already strengthening cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. The next step is to move from cooperation in principle to collaboration in practice.

One idea I want to explore further is an Australia–India AI corridor—connecting Australia’s industrial, data and research strengths with India’s technology talent, scale and deployment capability.

It does not need another grand strategy to begin.

It could begin with a problem.

Bring the right people together. Find something neither country could solve as effectively alone. Build a project around it.

Start small. Prove it works. Then scale it.

That idea captures what I took away from the Dialogue more broadly.

The value is not simply identifying where Australia and India can work together. It is creating the relationships that make that collaboration possible.

The human infrastructure of diplomacy

The most valuable part of the Dialogue was not only what we learnt, but who we met.

Ruchira Chaturvedi and Taha Ahmad are two people I will particularly remember. Their different experiences and perspectives challenged my thinking and made the Australia–India relationship feel less like an abstract diplomatic partnership and more like something personal and possible.

I hope these are relationships that continue—not simply as Australia India Youth Dialogue alumni, but as friends and fellow builders who can keep exchanging ideas and perhaps create something together.

That is the less visible side of international relations.

Trust is rarely built through a communiqué. It is built through conversation, curiosity and friendship.

A delegate today might become a policymaker, entrepreneur, researcher, investor, artist or community leader tomorrow. Years from now, people who met through the Dialogue may find themselves working together on something none of us could have imagined that week.

That is the human infrastructure of a bilateral relationship.

The AI corridor is only one idea. The more important outcome is the network of people capable of turning ideas like it into reality.

A relationship ready for its next generation

Australia and India have an extraordinary opportunity ahead.

The next chapter will not be written only through government agreements and institutional partnerships. It will also be shaped by a generation willing to cross disciplines, challenge assumptions and build connections beyond traditional boundaries.

I don’t want the Australia India Youth Dialogue to become a week I remember fondly and then move on from.

I want the conversations to continue, the relationships to deepen and the ideas to become tangible projects, partnerships and opportunities.

The formal Dialogue may have ended.

The real work is only beginning.

I don’t want to simply talk about the future of Australia–India relations.

I want to help create it.

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