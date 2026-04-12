RIP Asha Bhosle : The voice that refused to wait in the wings

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RIP Asha Bhosle

There is a particular quality to voices that have survived everything, a kind of earned fullness, like a river that has taken the long route to the sea and arrived, still moving, still singing. Asha Bhosle had that quality. She recorded more than 12,000 songs in multiple Indian languages across a career that stretched seven decades, a fact that staggers the mind when you try to hold it whole. But what the numbers never quite capture is what it costs to keep going. To outlast fashions. To outlast rivals. To outlast, with characteristic stubbornness and grace, your own grief.

She was born Asha Mangeshkar, a classical singer and actor Dinanath Mangeshkar. After his death, the family relocated to Bombay, where Asha began singing professionally as a teenager. Her elder sister Lata was already becoming the sort of legend that fills all available space in a room. Asha, at sixteen, eloped. She took the surname of her first husband. She became, for a time, the wrong story, the one people told as prologue to the real thing. RIP Asha Bhosle

What the prologue left out was that she was, from the beginning, interested in a different kind of song.

While Lata inhabited the classical-devotional ideal of the chaste Hindi heroine, pure, aching, immaculate, Asha went elsewhere. She sang the cabaret numbers. The midnight songs. The ones that moved hips. She sang ghazals with whisky in them, folk songs with earth on them, pop songs with the whole glittering West rattling inside. All genres fell within her reach, giving her a versatility that kept her relevant across multiple generations of listeners and filmmakers. Critics who called this slumming didn’t understand that she wasn’t descending. She was expanding, finding the full lung capacity of what a woman’s voice in Indian cinema was permitted to hold.

The collaboration with R.D. Burman in the 60s, 70s, and 80s was where she caught fire and never entirely let it go. The composer and the singer, creative partners first and then husband and wife, built something between them that belonged to no single decade. Songs including “Dum Maro Dum,” “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Chura Liya Hai Tumne” and “Mera Kuchh Saaman” became indelible markers of the era. The partnership was widely regarded as one of the most creatively fertile in Indian film music. “Mera Kuchh Saaman,” Gulzar’s intricate, almost impossible lyric about a woman reclaiming the scraps of herself from a finished love affair from the 1987 film Ijaazat, remains one of the most technically demanding songs in the Hindi film canon. She delivered it with such devastating plainness that you forgot to notice she was doing something no one else could.

R.D. Burman died in 1994. She kept singing.

Her reach was never simply subcontinental. In 1991 she joined Boy George on “Bow Down Mister,” one of the first high-profile collaborations between a Bollywood playback singer and a Western pop artist. In 2002 she appeared alongside R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe. In 2005, the Kronos Quartet recruited her to sing on an album of R.D. Burman’s songs, introducing her voice to global concert hall audiences. That same year, The Black Eyed Peas sampled her recordings on their international hit “Don’t Phunk With My Heart.” Cornershop sang “Brimful of Asha” and an entire generation of British South Asian children heard their world reflected back at them in a pop chart for the very first time. The song topped the UK Singles Chart in February 1998. RIP Asha Bhosle

Then there was Brett Lee. It sounds, on the surface, like a curiosity: one of the most decorated voices in Indian music history recording a duet with an Australian fast bowler. But it was also entirely, characteristically Asha. “You’re the One for Me” (known in Hindi as “Haan Main Tumhara Hoon”) was written by Lee during the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy in India, reportedly composed in thirty minutes between practice sessions. The song tells the story of a westerner trying to woo an Indian girl, with Asha playing the role of an advisor teaching him Hindi in his attempt to impress her. The single debuted at number four on the charts and reached a peak of number two. Lee called her the Aretha Franklin of Indian music, and described the experience as “a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend.” Bhosle, for her part, was characteristically matter-of-fact about the whole thing. “I have been an avid cricket fan, so naturally I know almost all cricket players,” she said. “I knew Brett Lee could sing and strum. He’s young, good-looking, intelligent and a singer.” She didn’t need the collaboration to mean more than it did. She simply heard something she liked and said yes. That lightness, that willingness to play, was itself a kind of artistry.

All of this, and she still wasn’t done. In 2023, she marked her 90th birthday with a live concert in Dubai. Earlier this year, she featured on “The Shadowy Light” in the Gorillaz album “The Mountain.” Ninety-two years old, still laying down new tracks, still reminding anyone who needed reminding that she had never been anyone’s supporting act.

The honours accumulated: the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, India’s highest film honour; the Padma Vibhushan in 2008; and in 2011, formal recognition by Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. She opened restaurants. She appeared on television. She lived, abundantly and on her own terms, the kind of life that no one writing her early chapters could have predicted. RIP Asha Bhosle

She passed away on 12 April 2026, following multiple organ failure, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, the city she had adopted and remade, in some small way, as her own. She was 92.

There is a peculiar thing that happens when you lose a voice you have known your whole life. It doesn’t feel like an absence, exactly. It feels more like a room you’ve always moved through freely that suddenly has walls. The voice was so much a part of the air that you forgot it was made by a person, a person who chose, over and over and over, to keep making it.

Asha Bhosle chose. That is perhaps the simplest and most radical thing to say about her. In a world that offered her a very specific path, she chose differently. She chose the songs no one else wanted. She chose the composer who made her incandescent. She chose to stay on stage long past the point when leaving would have been dignified and easy. She chose, in 2006, to record a song with a fast bowler because she felt like it, because she heard something worth singing.

She chose the joy of it, stubbornly, until the very end. RIP Asha Bhosle

The music remains. Play any of it and the walls come down. The voice finds you again across whatever distance, across decades, across the diaspora, across the particular grief of losing someone you never met and nonetheless somehow knew.

Dum maro dum. Take a breath, take another. It was never just about smoke.

It was always about the refusal to stop.

Indian Link pays tribute to Asha Bhosle. Our thoughts are with her family, and the millions of listeners around the world who grew up listening to her voice.

Read more: Asha-RD : Melodious journey, discordant end