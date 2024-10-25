AR Rahman Live in Sydney: A symphony of nostalgia

Reading Time: 4 minutes

On the evening of 19th October 2024, Sydney’s ICC Theatre was bustling with what felt like every Indian in the city. The energy was palpable amongst fans of all ages, from toddlers sitting on their parents’ shoulders to elderly couples leaning on each other, all waiting for the same thing: a night of musical magic orchestrated by the maestro himself.

The anticipation simmered through the crowd as everyone buzzed with excitement for the night ahead. But like any grand show, the main event was fashionably late. Thankfully, the show’s hosts knew how to entertain us in the meantime, passing the mic around for an impromptu karaoke session. They may not have been trained singers, but even a 12-year-old girl confidently belted out a tune that built up the crowd’s energy, leaving us more than ready when the show finally began.

And then, it happened. The stadium darkened, a promo video began playing on the massive white screen, and as it concluded, the screen dramatically fell away, revealing Rahman, along with his stellar team of musicians. His entry was electric—no grand gestures, just pure music. He began with “Jai Ho,” the song that earned him an Oscar and global recognition, setting the tone for what would be an unforgettable night. The roar of the crowd was deafening, and I felt goosebumps rise immediately.

It wasn’t just Rahman’s presence that was electrifying, but also the impeccable sound engineering. Whoever was responsible for balancing the bass deserves a special mention, because every note seemed to vibrate through the stadium. I could feel the music pulsate beneath my feet, climbing up my spine. The sound wasn’t just heard; it was felt—a complete sensory experience.

Rahman’s setlist was a well-thought-out mix which leaped seamlessly from language to language, sometimes during songs. Hindi hits such as ‘Ishq Bina’ and Tamil classics like ‘Roja’ had the crowd singing along at the top of their lungs, and fan favourites like ‘Fanaa’ had me jumping out of my seat. Songs like ‘Kun Faya Kun’ and ‘Konjam Nilavu’ swept over the audience like a wave, calming us after the more energetic, pacey tracks like ‘Mayya’. It was a perfect ebb and flow, the kind of concert experience that kept us completely hooked from start to finish.

As the night went on, the energy stalled for a few slower-paced songs, and I noticed a few quiet faces among the audience over the abundance of Tamil tracks—likely because they didn’t understand the lyrics. But in my opinion, it was a perfect balance, paying homage to his roots while acknowledging his global success. Whether or not you understood the words, it was impossible not to feel the music; the beats, melodies, and that signature Rahman magic transcended any language barrier.

The man himself gave a compelling performance on the night — he knows how to connect with the listener. AR Rahman didn’t just perform and conduct; he transported us into his world. It’s not just the songs themselves, but the way his voice stirs emotions, pulls memories from deep within, and sends a shiver down your spine. There were moments during the show when I felt so overwhelmed tears welled up in my eyes, and times I caught myself yelling out in sheer joy, completely swept up in the infectious energy. When “Chaiya Chaiya” came on, the entire stadium seemed to shake. The crowd, by now fully enchanted, flashed their phone torches and swayed along. It was a euphoric end to a performance that had us all under Rahman’s spell.

However, as much as I loved every minute of it, I couldn’t help but feel a tiny bit disappointed that one of my favourite albums, OK Kanmani, didn’t make an appearance in the setlist. It’s a personal favourite, and I had been secretly hoping to hear songs like “Mental Manadhil” or “Kaara Aattakkaara” live. But alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Despite that minor setback, the night was nothing short of spectacular. AR Rahman’s music, a tapestry of emotions, memories, and pure genius, even his talented artists left us in awe. It wasn’t just a concert—it was a journey through time, culture, and sound. For those few hours, I was reminded again why AR Rahman is more than just a musician. He’s a maestro, a storyteller, and an unparalleled force in the world of music.

