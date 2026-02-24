AHIA’s annual Holi event kicks off in Sydney

Reading Time: 2 minutes

AHIA Holi 2026

The festival of Holi is just around the corner and celebrations in Sydney were kickstarted by the Australian Hindi Indians Association (AHIA) on Sunday, 22nd February with a fun family event in Castle Hill. AHIA Holi 2026

The four-hour program brought together approximately 250 revellers who enjoyed playing with dry colours and splashing each other with water guns on a very hot day. A fun Holi-special playlist curated by the DJ got the crowds dancing. Participants of all age-groups were seen shaking a leg to the beats of the music, while a non-stop supply of sumptuous food and festive beverages (think thandai and lassi) kept everyone energised.

The mood was fun and light. All the attendees, including families, big ladies’ groups, clusters of friends as well as children, got to experience the true flavours of the festival, rubbing ‘gulal’ (coloured powders) on each other, making new friends and dancing and singing with abandon.

The program officially commenced with an address by AHIA president Meeta Sharma who then opened the stage to dance performances by little kids, an all-girls dance troupe as well as solo performances by a Bharatnatyam dancer and another by a seasoned solicitor who danced to a Bollywood song while staying rooted in her classic dance training.

Dr Michelle Byrne, Mayor of the Hills Shire Council, also decided to join in for the fun, and was seen enjoying the colours being splashed around her (and on her, as well!), and looked totally at home enjoying the desi treats and dancing to the beats of Bollywood music. Addressing the crowds, she said, “Holi is one of my favourite Indian festivals, and I love it for the colours and the way it brings the entire community together with its inclusive spirit.”

Participant Ruchi Sabharwal couldn’t agree more. “Holi is such an important Indian event, and I am so happy my children get to enjoy it. I believe it’s important for them to experience Indian culture. We have been coming for several years now. This year, my daughter’s Caucasian friends also showed an interest to attend as they wanted to experience the spirit of Holi as well,” she said.

