Holi celebrations: Gulal and goodies

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Our gourmet goodies this Holi blend tradition with modernity. From rich chocolate, refreshing frozen desserts, to classic Mathura street treats, these next-level noms will have you craving more with every colourful bite.

HOMEMADE THANDAI POWDER

With its aromatic blend of spices, a glass of thandai refreshes the soul, offering a break from the day’s playful chaos with its cool and creamy texture.

Ingredients

1/2 tbsp fennel seeds

1/2 tbsp poppy seeds (khuskhus)

1/2 inch piece cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg powder

4-5 white peppercorns (optional)

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

¼ cup almonds

¼ cup cashews

2 tbsp pistachios

2 tbsp rose petals

Instructions

Toast the spices in a pan and let them cool. Then grind to a powder. Separately, grind the nuts with rose petals. Mix both the nut and spice powder, and grind again. Store in an airtight container.

Ingredients for Thandai

1 litre milk (full cream or skim milk)

4-5 strands of saffron

Sugar, to taste

Thandai powder

Method

Mix saffron and sugar into milk and bring to a boil. Cool, then chill in refrigerator. When ready to serve, add the thandai powder to the chilled milk. Use 3-4 tbs of thandai powder per litre of milk. Serve immediately.

(Serves 4)

AIR FRIED METHI MATHRI

Mathri (or matthi) is that savoury flaky biscuit that always conjures up childhood memories of afternoon teas, both summer and wintertime. When Mum served it with a tangy achaar and hot chai, it was a simple, earthy pleasure! It is typically deep-fried but I’ve learnt how to use the air fryer for a healthier version – the results are pretty close to the original.

Ingredients

¾ cup maida / plain flour

¼ cup oat flour (or plain flour or wholemeal flour atta)

1 tsp salt

½ cup water to knead

½ cup fresh methi (fenugreek) leaves, finely chopped

2 tbsp oil

Method

Add the oil to plain flour, oat flour and salt. Mix well to combine. Knead a medium tight dough by adding all ingredients. Take a small amount of dough and roll it into a big flatbread using a rolling pin. Use a cookie cutter to cut out circles or any desired shape. Preheat the air fryer for 10 mins at 170 deg C. Place the mathri in the basket. Cook for 12-13 mins at 170 deg C. Spray oil once and flip so that it is cooked evenly on all sides and is golden brown. Cool and store in a clean dry jar.

CHOCOLATE JALEBI BAR

Chocolate and jalebi – you gotta try it! This is simply delightful as a Holi treat, featuring melted chocolate, crunchy jalebi, and nuts for a delightful mix of textures and flavours. For this recipe, I’ve used an air fryer/oven, but you can also use a microwave to cook the chocolate chips in microwave-safe bowls.

Ingredients

3 cup chocolate chips

1/4 tbsp coconut oil

125 gms jalebi (store bought or homemade)

2 tbsp pistachio, sliced

2 tbsp dried rose petals

2 tbsp glazed cherries, sliced

Method

Put the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a bowl that’s safe for the air fryer or oven. Preheat your air fryer to 150C|300F for 5 minutes. Before air frying, cover the bowl with aluminium foil. In case you’re using a microwave, do not use the foil: cook for 2 minutes, then mix and again cook for a further 1-2 minutes until the chocolate is melted. Air fry for 9–10 minutes at 150°C/300°F, then remove the foil and mix. Using baking paper, spread the melted mixture on a baking sheet. Add jalebi, nuts, and rose petals. Refrigerate for about an hour, then break into as many pieces as you’d like. Note: Keep refrigerated until serving; it melts quickly at room temperature.

MATHURA PEDA

This traditional sweet from Mathura, the ultimate Holi hub, is made with slowly cooked mawa, jaggery, and aromatic spices, creating a melt-in-your-mouth experience ideal for celebrations.

Ingredients

1 cup mawa/khoya (for quick recipe, see below)

1/3 cup powdered jaggery (preferably of the Kolhapur variety, or any other type light brown in colour)

2 tbsp milk

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1/8 tsp nutmeg powder

1/8 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp powdered pistachios (optional, for garnishing)

1 1/2 tbsp ghee

Method

Either crumble or grate the mawa. In a non-stick pan over medium heat, add the mawa. Mix with a spatula, and while doing so, slowly add ghee over 5-7 minutes. The mawa will begin to turn brown. Next, incorporate jaggery into the mawa, then add the spices and milk. Keep scraping and folding the mixture along the sides of the pan to create a smooth, consistent texture. Continue to mix until the ghee separates or the mixture looks shiny. Set it aside on parchment paper for 10 minutes. Begin shaping the warm mixture into small balls.

(Optional) Garnish with powdered pistachios.

How to make mawa : Melt 2 tbsp ghee, add ½ cup milk. Stir as you bring to a boil, then add a cup of full cream milk powder. Stir on low flame until moisture evaporates and the mixture comes together in one mass.

PAAN ICE CREAM

Here’s a refreshing twist on the classic meetha paan: creamy vanilla ice cream infused with betel leaves for a unique aromatic dessert to cool down your Holi celebration.

Ingredients

1 cup full fat milk

1/2 tbsp fennel seeds

3 paan leaves/betel leaves

2 tbsp rose water

1 tbsp coconut flour /very finely desiccated coconut

1/2 ltr vanilla ice cream

For garnish: Cherries and 2 tbsp desiccated coconut

Method

Finely chop the paan leaves and mix with milk and rose water. Let it sit overnight. Next morning, boil it with fennel seeds added, on low flame, until reduced to half the original quantity. Incorporate the coconut flour and mix thoroughly. Meanwhile, set the vanilla ice cream aside to melt. Combine the paan mix and ice cream, then let it solidify in a container. Garnish with cherries and desiccated coconut.

READ MORE: Holi recipes: something classic, something modern – Indian Link