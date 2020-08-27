“Actors on OTT platforms setting new standards” – Shekhar Kapur

Clockwise – Vikrant Massey, Tripti Dumri, Rasika Duggal, Neeral Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni

With a significant increase in shows and films being realeased online, actors on OTT platforms have been gaining recognition.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is impressed with the amazing new acting talents that the OTT space has been introducing to the world.

“With cinema theatres closing down, and everyone watching series and films online, amazing new acting talent is coming on to the OTT platforms. These actors are setting new standards,” the filmmaker tweeted on Wednesday.

Although he didn’t take names, his fans agreed with him.

One applauding OTT actors : “Amit Sadh, Rasika Duggal, Trupti Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Neeraj Kabi etc r rising n shining stars of OTT.”

Another wrote: “Yes lots of hidden talents emerging as they were overshadowed by nepo kids who were not so talented but deliberately films were given to them cuz of influential background! Wondered Y investors had to invest on few flop nepokids in spite of knowing the facts it’s gonna be big flop.”

Shekhar Kapur has been also sharing lessons of life on Twitter. A few days ago, a fan asked why he wasn’t doing more films.

To which, Kapur replied saying, “Because films have become a business rather than a means of creative expression. Films were always meant to be a balance between creativity and business. But now it’s much more of a business.”

The filmmaker is referring to films made with popular actors or nepokids that have been multiplying like rabbits in the Bollywood industry. Kapur also alludes to the lack of creativity in mainstream Bollywood films which does not seem to be the case on these streaming websites.

Nepotism has been the center of social media discourse many a times and so it is notable that OTT actors seem to have broken the nepo-cycle.

