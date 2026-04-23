Satya Nadella comes to Australia to seal $25 billion AI deal

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Satya Nadella AI deal

The Federal Government signs a landmark agreement with Microsoft, promising jobs, infrastructure and a seat at the table for one of Australia’s fastest-growing communities.

Australia has taken a significant step in its artificial intelligence future, with the Federal Government signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft that unlocks a $25 billion investment into the country’s digital economy and commits to training three million Australian workers.

On 23 April, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stood alongside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Sydney to announce the company’s largest ever investment in Australia, a $25 billion commitment that will reshape the country’s AI landscape over the next three years.

For the Indian Australian community, which has long been woven into the fabric of Australia’s technology sector as engineers, developers, entrepreneurs and educators, the announcement signals something more than a policy milestone. It is an acknowledgement that the AI economy is arriving, and that Australia intends to shape it on its own terms.

The agreement builds on the National AI Plan launched in late 2025 and extends Microsoft’s existing footprint in Australia, adding to the $5 billion cloud and AI investment the company announced in 2023. The new MoU covers continued infrastructure investment, collaboration with the AI Safety Institute and the National AI Centre, and a commitment to sustainable and secure data centre operations aligned with government expectations around energy and water use.

Minister for Industry and Innovation Tim Ayres said the agreement is designed to ensure that AI “delivers real economic and social benefits for Australians while keeping safety front of mind.” Assistant Minister Andrew Charlton framed it as part of a broader effort to set “the regional benchmark for safe, secure and inclusive AI.”

For a community that has contributed so substantially to Australia’s technology workforce, the promise of three million workers receiving AI training carries particular resonance. Indian Australians are disproportionately represented in STEM fields, and as AI reshapes industries from healthcare to finance to education, access to reskilling and upskilling pathways will shape who benefits and who is left behind.

The MoU also signals Australia’s ambition to position itself as a trusted regional hub for AI, a goal that places the country in conversation with India’s own rapidly expanding technology sector. With bilateral ties between India and Australia continuing to deepen, a stronger Australian AI ecosystem may create new corridors for collaboration, talent and investment between the two nations.

Microsoft has operated in Australia for more than 40 years. This agreement is perhaps its most consequential commitment yet.

The full MoU is available at industry.gov.au/MOUMicrosoft

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