5 Indian start-ups join South Asia fashion innovator programme

Five Indian innovators have made it to the second batch of Fashion for Good’s South Asia Innovation Programme.

Focusing on technologies and innovations in raw materials, wet processing, packaging, end-of-use and digital acceleration, a total of nine innovators – including five from India – have been selected who aim to bring solutions into the programme crucial to the manufacturing and supply chains in South Asia.

The second batch joins Fashion for Good‘s global selection of start-ups driving the industry’s transformation towards a more sustainable, circular system.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome nine new innovators into our second batch of the South Asia Programme. Now more than ever, it’s important to support and scale the innovations in one of the industry’s most crucial manufacturing regions that can provide vital solutions to help build back stronger, more sustainable and resilient,” said Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good.

The selected innovators in the South Asia Innovation Programme’s second batch are: Indonesia’s Bagrotec (Raw Materials), India’s Biomize (also specialising in Raw Materials), India’s Cols Sciences (specialising in wet Processing), India’s Lucro (End of Use), Finland’s Nordshield (Wet Processing), India’s Phabia (Packaging), India’s Phool (specialising in Raw Materials), India’s PoshaQ (Digital Acceleration) and USA’s Swatchbook (Digital Acceleration).

Biomize technology makes bamboo and agri-waste based granules that are alternatives to plastic. They are certified home-compostable, and can be drawn into textile fibres and fabrics that have fashion, medical and industrial applications.

Meanwhile, another Indian start-up Lucro produces high quality, innovative and recycled plastic waste to remake products, ultimately seeking to close the loop and make plastic sustainable. It caters to big industries including retail, FMCG and automotive, exporting their products to the US and Europe.

Phabio offers bioplastic solutions made from biodegradable polymers made from renewable biomass obtained from waste in the beer, dairy and sugar industries, as well as food waste and sea weeds.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the selection day for the second batch of innovators was held virtually. A total of 19 innovators, who were shortlisted from over 100 start-ups, attended from across the globe to pitch their innovations with sustainable solutions focused on the South Asia region.

Earlier this year, more than 50 innovators had participated in the Fashion for Good Innovation Challenge run in collaboration with Startup India, which concluded last month.

Of the nine selected start-ups, three innovators have female founders and co-founders.

READ ALSO: Sabyasachi teams up with H&M for ‘ready-to-wear’ collection