Rock Melan: accepting our melanin and ‘rocking it’

Australia-based skincare company Rock Melan, seeking to address the needs of South Asian skin, has launched its first product called Dewy Glow Serum. Coming after over a year of research, the serum’s ingredients, such as Bakuchiol (a gentle retinol alternative) and short-chain hyaluronic acid, were chosen for their suitability for brown skin.

The brand Rock Melan was established by Melbourne couple Dr. Sanam Dhillon (a GP with a special interest in Dermatology & Cosmetic Medicine) and Dr. Gobinder Kashmirian ( a Cosmetic Physician & Accredited Skin Cancer Doctor). Their personal and professional experiences underscored the systemic gaps in skincare solutions for melanin-rich skin tones.

Dr. Sanam, who grew up in Australia, recalls feeling excluded by the beauty industry. Many products either catered to Western ideals or promoted skin whitening. “Growing up, I faced issues like pigmentation and sensitive skin, and there was no brand that catered specifically to my needs,” she shares.

Similarly, Dr. Gobinder encountered patients seeking solutions unavailable in mainstream skincare. “Many products were based on a Western concept of skincare, leaving a gap in addressing the concerns of South Asians,” he notes.

“The skincare industry has long catered predominantly to Western ideals, often overlooking the specific needs of South Asians” expressed Dr Sanam. This lack of inclusivity poses challenges for individuals with melanin-rich skin, who face unique concerns such as hyperpigmentation, oily skin, and acne.

Melanin provides some natural protection against UV damage, but it is insufficient to prevent issues like hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and long-term sun damage. Misconceptions, such as the belief that sunscreen is unnecessary for darker skin tones, can exacerbate these problems. Furthermore, “brown skin is more prone to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, where blemishes or acne scars darken over time” explained Dr Gobinder.

Cultural beauty ideals also play a significant role. In some South Asian communities, lighter skin has been historically associated with beauty, leading to the widespread use of harsh skin-lightening products. These products often compromise skin health by damaging the skin barrier and causing irritation.

Developing skincare tailored to melanin-rich skin requires an understanding of its biology and common concerns. When speaking to Indian Link, Sanam & Gobinder clearly stated that, “while Caucasian skin may show signs of aging like wrinkles earlier, South Asian skin is more prone to issues like uneven tone, dark spots, and sensitivity. Products targeting these concerns must balance efficacy with gentleness to avoid irritation.”

Rock Melan’s first product, the Dewy Glow Serum, launched in November 2024 prioritises non-comedogenic, oil-controlling, and tone-evening properties.

The brand also emphasises sustainability, sourcing from ethical and environmentally friendly suppliers. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free, aligning with a broader commitment to both consumer health and ecological responsibility.

Rock Melan aims to challenge traditional beauty standards in South Asian communities, promoting the idea that dark skin is beautiful. Rather than focusing on skin whitening, the brand advocates for balancing skin tone and treating pigmentation issues in a healthy, non-damaging way.

“We want to shift the focus from whitening to celebrating and caring for melanin-rich skin,” explains Dr. Sanam.

The founders view Rock Melan as an extension of their commitment to serving their community. Rooted in their Sikh values of compassion and service, they aim to create a movement that fosters inclusivity in the beauty industry while educating people about skincare’s cultural and scientific aspects.

By addressing overlooked concerns and advocating for representation, brands like Rock Melan highlight the importance of inclusivity in skincare. Their work not only fills a critical gap in the industry but also opens conversations about beauty standards and the unique needs of diverse skin tones.

