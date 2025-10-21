Melbourne Fashion Week 2025: South Asian links to look out for

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Melbourne Fashion Week 2025 has officially kicked off with a celebration of diversity, innovation, and creative expression and this year, South Asian voices are playing a powerful role in shaping the narrative. From classical dance to fashion-tech dialogue, South Asian artists, designers, and thought leaders are bringing their unique perspectives to the forefront across several standout events.

Rhythms of Culture: Fashion x Music Presented by Collarts – Wed 22 October

One of the most captivating intersections of tradition and contemporary fashion came to life through Fashion x Music, presented by Collarts. The performance will feature exquisite Bharatanatyam dance by artists from Kahini – Piyali Somaia, Abirame Yathavan, and Gayathirie Wignarajah.

The founder of Kahini, Piyali says, “It is incredibly important to have representation of South Asian fashion and arts in mainstream events, particularly when crafted with the community themselves.” When asked about her performance, she says it ”highlights the sari’s cultural significance and the tradition of being handed down by women through generations.”

This performance comes in collaboration with The Social Studio who will be displaying a collection of saris donated by the team at Kahini. Piyali mentions the saris were sourced from members of their community, “many being Bengali, Indian and Sri Lankan women who so generously donated their pre-loved saris to the project.”

Complementing the dancers will be Jay Dabgar, an Indian Classical Tabla player and teacher who has also won National level competitions in India. The graceful storytelling through Bharatnatyam will add an evocative layer to the fashion showcase, blending centuries-old Indian classical dance with modern aesthetics.

Powering Fashion Through Innovation: Tech Driving the Business of Fashion – Wed 22 October

Technology’s role in transforming fashion will be explored in depth during an event hosted by the Australia India Business Council, in partnership with Kangan Institute. This gathering will facilitate vibrant discussions and cross-cultural networking, with a particular focus on how Indian and Australian fashion ecosystems can collaborate and innovate.

With past panelists such as Sharon Johal and Kudrat Makkar, of Mastani label, you can expect the event to have an exciting lineup this year as well.

Building the Future: Creative Fashion Business Models That Inspire – Thu 23 October

At this thought-provoking panel, Dr. Aayushi Badhwar, a leading voice in sustainable fashion innovation, will join an impressive list of panellists to talk about alternative models for fashion entrepreneurship. Her insights into socially responsible business strategies and culturally-rooted design practices are expected to add depth to the dialogue, encouraging a shift away from fast fashion toward more equitable and conscious fashion futures.

Representation Matters: Fashion for All! at MPavilion Parkville – Tue 21 – Fri 24 October

Championing inclusivity, Fashion for All is a participatory fashion project by Multicultural Women Victoria, supported by the Australian Government’s Multicultural Grassroots Initiative Grant Program. Presented at MPavilion Parkville as part of Melbourne Fashion Week, the project will showcase garments and stories from women of diverse cultural backgrounds to celebrate identity and empowerment through style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melbourne Fashion Week (@melbfashionweek)

Co-Creating Futures: Uncertain Endings Workshop: Curtains of Co-creation – Sat 25 October

Artist and researcher Ritika Skand Vohra will lead a workshop exploring co-creation in fashion through the lens of uncertainty and shared authorship. Her work blends anthropology, textiles, and community engagement – reflecting South Asian traditions of collaborative craftsmanship while questioning modern production systems. Participants are invited to reflect on how fashion can be a shared, rather than solely commercial, experience.

As Melbourne Fashion Week 2025 unfolds, the vibrant contributions of South Asian creatives continues to challenge, inspire, and enrich the fashion landscape. Their presence reflects a broader shift toward inclusion, innovation, and intercultural collaboration in fashion. As audiences engage with these dynamic intersections of heritage and modernity, it becomes clear that the future of fashion is not only global – it’s deeply connected, conscious, and community-driven.

MORE ON MFW: Ritika Skand Vohra: reimagining Katran for Melb Fashion Week