Women in Leadership Award for Dr Manasi Murthy Mittinty

Dr. Manasi Murthy Mittinty knows what it means to live with pain – a childhood fire accident changed her early life. As a young woman navigating everyday with chronic pain, she found herself frustrated, not just with the physical discomfort, but with a healthcare system that often overlooked the emotional and cultural complexities of pain management. But instead of letting it define her, she turned it into a driving force for change.

That journey has earned her the 2025 Award for Excellence in Women’s Leadership (South Australia), which recognises her pioneering work in inclusive healthcare and advocacy.

“Living with chronic pain has not only shaped my career but ignited my passion to transform healthcare,” Dr Manasi, a biomedical scientist, tells Indian Link. “I have vowed to create lasting solutions that go beyond symptom management, offering real, sustainable relief for both individuals and their families.”

A renowned health leader, Dr Manasi is celebrated for her groundbreaking efforts in pain management and mental health equity, particularly for culturally diverse and First Nations communities in Australia. She is the founder of CHERISH project, which develops individualised care programs integrating mental health and social support to improve patient outcomes.

The birth of CHERISH

The diverse cultural, religious, and linguistic fabric of Australia played a crucial role in inspiring Dr Manasi to establish the CHERISH project.

“With over six million people speaking a language other than English at home, I’ve witnessed firsthand the unique challenges faced by minority communities and how these barriers shape their approach to healthcare,” she informs. “This reality became the cornerstone of my motivation to establish CHERISH – a transformative initiative designed to bridge these gaps and ensure equitable access to quality care for all.”

One of the most pressing gaps in healthcare systems today is the profound lack of cultural awareness, especially when it comes to managing chronic pain, Dr Manasi shares.

“Culture is far more than just language, dress, food, or festivals – it is also our belief system that shapes how we understand health, illness, and healing. It dictates what we view as health-seeking behaviours and how we navigate our well-being.”

Yet, these cultural differences are often overlooked.

“This oversight not only limits the effectiveness of treatment but also marginalizes individuals whose health needs aren’t reflected or respected. To truly advance healthcare, we must challenge existing norms and create systems that are deeply attuned to cultural contexts – empowering every individual to receive care that resonates with their unique identity and experiences,” she advises.

Family first!

Ask her a common myth about pain management, and Dr Manasi replies – the narrow focus on treating only the individual’s symptoms, while ignoring the profound impact on family well-being.

“Chronic pain doesn’t exist in a vacuum—it reverberates throughout the entire family, affecting emotional, mental, and social health,” she argues. “Failing to recognise this interconnectedness undermines the potential for true healing.”

Dr Manasi’s work explores dyadic coping for children with juvenile arthritis and their parents. So, how does this research redefine family-centered care?

“None of us navigate illness in isolation,” she begins talking about her research. “My research on dyadic coping between children with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) and their parents illuminates the powerful role families play in managing chronic conditions. By understanding how children and parents cope together as a unit, we can empower both to navigate the challenges of JIA more effectively.”

Onwards and upwards

Dr Manasi will accept her SA Award at the Australian Women’s Leadership Symposium in Adelaide on May 16. On the receiving the recognition, she says: “It is deeply meaningful, as it comes from a community of champions and leaders who not only celebrate but actively advocate for the advancement of women in leadership.”

In the coming years, Dr Manasi hopes to see a profound shift in women’s leadership within healthcare. “Too often, women of colour are deterred from pursuing leadership roles in fields like STEM due to outdated stereotypes or an unwelcoming environment,” she says. “The truth is, STEM – and by extension, healthcare – is for anyone with curiosity, determination, and a drive to make a meaningful impact. By empowering women to lead, we can create solutions that are not only equitable and inclusive but truly transformative.”

Women, who face barriers in this journey, should not give up, she advises.

“We are standing on the foundation laid by the women before us, and their courage has made today possible. So, keep going – your strength and determination are paving the way for others, and you are making an impact.”

