Treat your loved one to a sumptuous meal this Valentine’s Day

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Feeling like something’s missing this Valentine’s Day? You’re not alone! While materialistic gifts are nice, they don’t always capture the true essence of love and affection. This year, why not try something special and focus on the little things that matter most?

On Valentine’s Day, wow your loved one with your cooking skills and create lasting memories over a meal. Try making these fast and yummy recipes by Chef Ranveer Brar. And no matter what you cook, remember to add a bit of love to your recipes!

Breakfast Parfait

Ingredients

50 gms of corn flakes

50 gms oats

1 tbsp desiccated coconut

2 tsp caramel flavoured syrup, like Hershey’s

4 tbsp Raisins

4 tbsp walnuts

4 tbsp almonds

2 tbsp dried cranberries

2 tbsp Melon seeds

1 1/2 cup thick yogurt

2 tbsp chocolate-flavoured syrup

1 cup fresh fruits (cubed)

Process

Preheat the oven to 170 Degrees. In a large bowl, add oats, cornflakes, desiccated coconut, your dry fruits, and melon seeds. Pour caramel-flavoured syrup over it and mix well. Spread this mixture evenly on an oven tray and bake for 8-10 minutes. Take care not to burn it. In another bowl, take the yogurt and pour Chocolate Flavored syrup over it, whisk it together. Take a glass and add a thick layer of chocolate yogurt. Add the oats and cornflakes mixture over it. Put your fresh cubed fruit over that layer. Now put another, thinner layer of yogurt and add oats and cornflakes mix over that as well.



Serve chilled!

Chicken Peri-Peri Wings

Ingredients:

6-8 chicken wings

2 tbsp olive oil

3-4 tbsp peri peri seasoning

1 tbsp caramel flavored syrup

½ tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp chicken seasoning

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

For Peri Peri seasoning:

1tsp oregano 1 tbsp ginger powder 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp onion powder 1½ tsp paprika ½ tsp cayenne pepper 1 tsp cardamom powder ½ tsp salt For Garnish Spring onion greens



Process:

Add all of the peri-peri seasoning ingredients in a bowl and mix. Place chicken wings in another bowl, and add the peri peri mix. Pour olive oil, lemon juice, and caramel-flavoured syrup over the chicken. Add the chicken seasoning and salt and pepper for taste. Marinate the chicken wings in this mixture and keep it aside. Marinate the chicken wings in this mixture and keep it aside. Grill the wings in the oven for 20-25 minutes or till done. Tip: Sprinkle some freshly cut spring onion over the wings as garnish.



Fantasy Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1 egg

2 tbsp Caramel Flavoured SYRUP

1 tbsp melted butter

1 cup Oats flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 Banana, sliced

Process:

In a bowl, add one egg, milk, melted butter, and caramel-flavoured syrup. Whisk it together. In another bowl, mix oat flour and baking powder. Mix the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients. Grease your pan lightly with butter and put on medium heat. Drop a spoonful of batter onto the pan. When bubbles begin to form on the surface, flip to the other side. Once golden brown on both sides, take it off the pan. Garnish with banana slices and drizzle caramel-flavoured syrup on the top. Tip: Caramelize your banana slices and spread cream cheese over the pancakes for a sweet and sour kick!



READ MORE: Valentine’s Day Special Recipes