Valentine’s Day special recipes

Swipe right for love
Ingredients
- 30ML Tequila
- 15ML Triple Sec
- 60ML Rosé Wine
- 15ML Fresh lime juice
Method
- Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake over ice for 10-15 Seconds
- Fine strain all the ingredients into a coupé glass
- Garnish with a slice of orange
A Certified Mindblower
Ingredients
- 30ML White Rum
- 30ML Irish Whiskey
- 1 sprig of basil
- Handful of Strawberries
- 15ML Lime Juice
Method
- Muddle strawberries in a shaker tin
- Combine all ingredients into the shaker and shake over ice for 10-15 seconds
- Fine strain all the ingredients into an old fashioned glass
- Garnish with a strawberry and slice of orange held together with a toothpick
Vodka Cranberry
INGREDIENTS
- 1½ Parts Absolut Vodka
- 5 Parts Cranberry Juice
- 1 Wheel Lime
- Ice Cubes
HOW TO MIX
- Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Smithfield Grocer
INGREDIENTS
- ½ bottle of Jameson
- 1 litre of pomegranate juice
- 50g of chopped ginger
- The zest and juice of 3 limes
- 50g of sugar
- 250ml of ginger beer Pomegranate seeds
- Sliced limes
HOW TO MIX
- Combine 1 litre pomegranate juice, 50g chopped ginger, zest and juice of 3 limes and 50g sugar into a blender. Blend everything up and sieve the mixture into a jug. Add ½ bottle Jameson and 250ml ginger beer. Serve in a short glass over ice. Garnish with lime slices and pomegranate seeds.
Monkey 47 Gin Julep
INGREDIENTS
- 5 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
- 1 cl simple syrup
- 15 mint leaves
HOW TO MIX
- Muddle all ingredients, shake it with ice cubes and double-strain into a silver mug filled with crushed ice. Garnish it with a mint leave.
