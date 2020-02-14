Valentine’s Day special recipes

Valentine’s Day special recipes

Swipe right for love

Ingredients

  • 30ML Tequila
  • 15ML Triple Sec
  • 60ML Rosé Wine
  • 15ML Fresh lime juice

 
Method

  • Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake over ice for 10-15 Seconds
  • Fine strain all the ingredients into a coupé glass
  • Garnish with a slice of orange

A Certified Mindblower

Ingredients

  • 30ML White Rum
  • 30ML Irish Whiskey
  • 1 sprig of basil
  • Handful of Strawberries
  • 15ML Lime Juice

 
Method

  • Muddle strawberries in a shaker tin
  • Combine all ingredients into the shaker and shake over ice for 10-15 seconds
  • Fine strain all the ingredients into an old fashioned glass
  • Garnish with a strawberry and slice of orange held together with a toothpick


Vodka Cranberry
 

INGREDIENTS

  • 1½ Parts Absolut Vodka
  • 5 Parts Cranberry Juice
  • 1 Wheel Lime
  • Ice Cubes

 
HOW TO MIX

  • Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Smithfield Grocer

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ bottle of Jameson
  • 1 litre of pomegranate juice
  • 50g of chopped ginger
  • The zest and juice of 3 limes
  • 50g of sugar
  • 250ml of ginger beer Pomegranate seeds
  • Sliced limes

 
HOW TO MIX

  • Combine 1 litre pomegranate juice, 50g chopped ginger, zest and juice of 3 limes and 50g sugar into a blender. Blend everything up and sieve the mixture into a jug. Add ½ bottle Jameson and 250ml ginger beer. Serve in a short glass over ice. Garnish with lime slices and pomegranate seeds.


Monkey 47 Gin Julep
 

INGREDIENTS

  • 5 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
  • 1 cl simple syrup
  • 15 mint leaves

 
HOW TO MIX

  • Muddle all ingredients, shake it with ice cubes and double-strain into a silver mug filled with crushed ice. Garnish it with a mint leave.

IANS

