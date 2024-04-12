Indian Link loves: What we’re into right now

Reading Time: 3 minutes

WATCH

Only four games in, this season’s IPL has already proved to be one of the best we have seen. As SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders fly high, big guns Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Virat Kohli’s RCB sit at the bottom of the table. With Aussie boys Pat Cummins, David Warner, and many more doing the green and gold proud, the question remains as to whether Virat Kohli will get his hands on his first IPL trophy. Or whether MSD will claim another IPL trophy in what could be his last season.

READ

Did you know that India played a central role in shaping the ancient world? From 250 BC to 1200 AD, India was a bustling hub of ideas and culture, exporting its diverse civilisation across vast regions. Imagine a ‘Golden Road’ stretching from the Red Sea to the Pacific, connecting people and ideas through Indian art, religions, technology, and more. William Dalrymple’s new book The Golden Road shines a light on India’s often overlooked influence, from its great philosophical insights to its mathematical innovations. It’s a captivating journey through history, revealing India’s status as an intellectual powerhouse of ancient Asia.

LISTEN

In The India Dialogue podcast, Guru Prakash Paswan, Manuraj Sundaram, Mitali Mukherjee and Ruchir Punjabi engage in weekly discussions on India’s economics, politics, social issues and current affairs. Their collective expertise and differing viewpoints contribute to insightful discussions – informative and thought-provoking for those seeking nuanced understanding of India’s dynamics, especially as general elections approach. The chatter delves into India’s core challenges, offering diverse perspectives and friendly disagreements. The objective on this Apple podcast is to deepen understanding and stimulate constructive discourse on contemporary India.

EAT

‘Avo’ padharo mahre des! The Indian consumption of Aussie avocados has seen a massive uptick. From 397metric tonnes in 2019-20 to 2210 tonnes in 2022-23, it’s a whopping 450% growth from across the globe, according to the World Avocado Organisation. Prices could range from around Rs. 150 – Rs. 200 each, to even Rs 550. Not surprisingly, local production has also increased to meet demand, with farms in the south and northeast of India. Check out the Indian-style recipes on the ‘gram – avocado bhel, avacado chaat, Avo Lassi, even avocado parathas.

