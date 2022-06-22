Rejuvenation, Byron Bay style

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The welcome sign just outside Byron Bay says it all: ‘Cheer up, slow down and chill out.’

This idyllic coastal town has been the wellness capital of Australia for years.

Make that centuries, actually: Indigenous people have known of it as sacred healing ground, the air here believed to be filled with charged energy that came supposedly from the lava of a volcanic eruption 23 million years.

Undoubtedly, locals and visitors alike are seduced by its indefinable magical qualities.

And yet, besides New Age, backpacking hippies, you’ll also spot the yuppies here in Byron, given it is currently one of the country’s most sought-after holiday destinations.

In recent times, Byron Bay has become a magnet for anyone keen on combining wellness with vacation, or for having a holiday to recharge weary and urbanised mind, body and soul. The place is full of hubs offering regular meditation classes, yoga lessons, Ayurveda treatments and other life-changing practices to lift one’s spirit.

Even the accommodation outlets have wellness structured into their offerings: yoga and meditation lessons, therapeutic treatments, physical activities, and healthy diet options.

With its stunning natural attractions and eclectic community, Byron Bay on the north coast of NSW is one of the world’s most famous coastal towns. You’ll be captivated by gorgeous beaches, breath-taking hinterland rainforest, spectacular coastal trails, amazing marine life and a buzzing food scene.

There’s a beach for everyone in Byron. Main, Clarkes and Wategos beaches are patrolled year-round. The quiet Belongil Beach is dog-friendly. Little Wategos is Australia’s easternmost beach and is accessible on foot from the path to Cape Byron Lighthouse. Look out for dolphins, turtles and whales offshore, and on the sand, the yoga practitioner, who comes out mostly at sunrise or sunset!

In Cape Byron Marine Park, you can snorkel in the crystal-clear waters, dive off famous Julian Rocks and kayak up close to dolphins or whales during whale-watching season. The Cape Byron walking track has stunning ocean views, and trails through ancient rainforest around Wollumbin (Mount Warning). Explore the region on horseback with Zephyr Horses – they offer regular rides along the beach or through local woodland.

Many designers, artists and creatives call Byron home, making it a great place to shop. Visit Spell for high-end boho fashion, Hope & May for beachy homewares and the Habitat complex for lots of independent boutiques and a concept store. Then there’s the excellent markets – you’ll find one every weekend.

Byron Bay is one of the state’s best places to eat and drink. Start the day with a vegetarian breakfast bowl at Folk, eat fresh seafood overlooking the ocean at Beach, and enjoy Mexican straight off the sand at Miss Margarita. You could spend the whole day at The Farm, a working property with a restaurant, bakery, shop and classes.

Try Byron General Store for vegan eats; feast on oysters at Balcony Bar, and settle in for tapas at The Mez Club. The Roadhouse is a cafe by day and a small bar serving woodfired pizza at night. Pick up locally made chocolates and vegan treats at Love Byron Bay.

The vibrant markets are filled with fresh local produce, like the Byron Farmers Markets every Thursday. Sample locally made beverages at The Bucha Shed, Australia’s very first alcoholic kombucha bar, the Byron Bay Brewery and Cape Byron Distillery, producing botanical-infused gin.

Byron is known as a party town and there are plenty of pubs, bars and nightclubs. Start your night with a beer at the waterfront Beach Hotel, a rooftop cocktail at The Bolt Hole or a glass of natural wine at Supernatural Cellars. Then catch some live music at The Railway Friendly Bar and dance to late night tunes at Woody’s Surf Shack.

Byron Bay is an 8hr 30min drive north of Sydney and two hours south of Brisbane. You can fly into Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, just over half an hour from Sydney. Accommodation ranges from luxurious beachfront resorts to boutique hotels, hideaways in the hinterland, holiday houses and lively backpacker hostels.

Plan a 4 or 5-day trip to Byron Bay and leave the world behind.

For more information www.visitnsw.com/feelnew

