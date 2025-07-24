Top ten things to look forward to this IFFM

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We’re heading into August, and for Australia’s Indian community, that means one thing. Independence Day? You’re not wrong – but that’s only half the story. Because in Melbourne, Independence Day also means Bollywood glitz at Fed Square, thanks to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM.

Launching the 16th iteration of the film festival on 23 July, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM said IFFM 2025 ‘celebrates the creativity, courage and cultural richness of Indian cinema.’

“From landmark retrospectives to bold new voices, this year’s program is a reflection of India’s dynamic storytelling traditions and its ongoing dialogue with the world.’’

Here’s what we’re counting down to, this Festival season.

The films

This year’s program offers film buffs a rich and diverse selection to explore. From breakout debuts to festival heavyweights, regional gems to real-world stories – IFFM 2025’s 75+ films (in 31 languages no less), capture the full spectrum of Indian cinema now. The list includes Boong (from violence-scarred Manipur, which premiered in Toronto), Humans in the Loop (exploring AI labour and real life, set in Adivasi Jharkhand), Pinch (a Tribecca hit about the aftermath of assault), The Fable (a Berlinale standout exposing a powerful family’s colonial legacy), queer film The Shameless (a Cannes entrant set in a brothel), Feminichi Fathima (a harried homemaker’s fight for autonomy), Bhediya Dhasan (horror in the Indian countryside), Second Chance (on the dilemmas of abortion), a Tamil coming-of-age trauma Bad Girl, and Village Rockstars 2, a sequel to the 2017 Assamese hit.

Film lovers, get ready – this year’s lineup is as eclectic as it is exciting.

2. Festival chief guest Aamir Khan



Khan is sure to draw crowds – with his talent, wit, and charm, not to mention his disarming warmth. Superstar, producer, social commentator, he’s the only chief guest to get an encore at IFFM Old-timers will not forget his 2010 appearance, when he brought his surprise hit Peepli Live to the Festival – and um, a fuller head of hair.

3. Other guests



Say hi to Vir Das, the comedian’s comedian, currently riding the wave with his latest Netflix special Fool Volume. (He appears in an exclusive In Conversation event.) Of course, Festival favourite Malaika Arora will be around too, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and actor Jim Sarbh. More sparkle to come – if you’re here for the stardust, keep your eyes peeled!

4. Opening Night and Closing Night



In a new initiative, the opening night goes regional. Kickstarting the festival is the Bengali film Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox), following its debut at the Berlin International Film Festival.

At past editions of IFFM, audience interest often waned once the celebrity sparkle faded in the early days. But this year, the festival is closing strong – with a standout film on the final night (Homebound, which screened at this year’s Sydney Film Festival straight after its premiere at Cannes ‘Un Certain Regard’) and stars like Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan making an appearance to engage directly with audiences. Full house practically guaranteed.

5. Flag hoisting



The diminutive – nay, legendary! – Aamir Khan will do the honours this year, on 16 not 15 August. Mark your calendars… and brace yourself for the crowds if you want a glimpse of Khan in full patriotic flair.

6. Retrospectives



Aamir brings a bunch of his landmark films in his suitcase – including his latest of course, Sitaare Zameen Par, which tops off an illustrious forty-year career.

Look out also for ‘100 Years of Guru Dutt‘ – iconic filmmaker known for his poetic style and humanist vision. Two masterpieces are scheduled – Kaagaz Ke Phool and Pyaasa – timeless tales of love, loss, and artistic yearning.

7. Dance competition



The thumkas and tashan, always a crowd puller, are back again – we hope with extra matak this year.

8. Pride Day

Rainbow reels and dancefloor feels!

In a welcome new initiative, IFFM goes full fab with a celebration of LGBTQIA+ stories – from the rediscovered classic Badnam Basti (1971) to Onir’s tender Kashmiri romance We Are Faheem and Karun. And when the credits roll? It’ll be drag, disco, and desi beats at a Bollywood Pride Party.

9. Regional Rhapsody

Continuing its venture from last year of reaching regional audiences, a curated selection of 2025 program highlights will head to Geelong, Bendigo and Sheparton.

10. Awards Night



Stars in the sky? Nah, they’re all in Melbourne on 15 August. Get out there and share the stardust on Awards Night at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre MCEC. The spotlight is on a dynamic mix of icons and emerging voices, with nominees like Ishaan Khatter, Tillotama Shome, Neeraj Ghaywan, Onir, Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manoj Bajpayee – newcomer Junaid Khan leading the charge.

