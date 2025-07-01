Tim Thomas in shock CAIR resignation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tim Thomas, the inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR), has resigned after two years in his role.

His departure has shocked many observers.

Speaking to Indian Link, the Chair of CAIR’s Advisory Board Swati Dave said, I’ve been impressed with the energy, dedication and the effort Tim Thomas brought to his role.”

Thomas himself was not available for comment.

CAIR is the national initiative launched by the Australian Government in May 2023 to strengthen ties between Australia and India across economic, cultural, academic, and diplomatic spheres. With a budget of $44 million allocated in the 2022–23 Australian Federal Budget to establish and operate the Centre, it has been on the front end of many Australian government initiatives to enhance cooperation and exchange between Australia and India across various sectors, including trade, education, culture, and community engagement.

In addition to the above, the Centre administers the Maitri Grants Program, which supports projects that strengthen the Australia-India relationship. The budget for the 2024-25 Maitri Grant was $5 million.

Bureaucratic pressures are believed to have driven Thomas to resign. Reporting at multiple levels to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which directly oversaw CAIR, was a stark contrast to Thomas’s previous corporate career, where he had built his professional credentials.

Prior to his role as CEO of CAIR, Thomas served as a Senior Partner at KPMG Australia, where he led the financial services strategy practice and developed partnerships to enhance the Australia-India relationship. He also held senior leadership roles at AXA and Prudential Financial, including Country Head in India and CEO in Malaysia.

Since his appointment as CEO of CAIR in March 2023, Tim Thomas had undertaken several international engagements to advance the Centre’s mission of strengthening Australia-India relations. In January 2024, he led a delegation to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, where he participated in a high-level panel discussion on developing global networks for skill development, highlighting Australia’s commitment to fostering educational and professional linkages with India.

Only last month, Thomas visited Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu India, to engage with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). During this visit, he discussed Australia’s economic vision and explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in the Coimbatore region, focusing on enhancing engagement across economic, civic, cultural, and sports domains.

As he moves on from CAIR, Tim Thomas is expected to launch a business advisory firm to tap into trade opportunities between India and Australia.

Those who are keenly watching this space have expressed concerns about the danger of CAIR moving deeper into the bureaucratic jungle.

With CAIR's advisory Board meeting scheduled for October, a suitable long-term independent CEO needs to be appointed soon to restore confidence in the Centre's work.