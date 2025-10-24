TikTok Awards 2025: South Asian links to look out for

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the world of digital content creator culture, it’s worth taking a moment to recognise the impact of creators from South Asian backgrounds especially when they are being celebrated on major platforms like the TikTok Awards 2025. For many in South Asian communities, content creation is still misunderstood and not always given the respect it deserves: it may be seen as a hobby, or as something that isn’t “serious work”. Yet the truth is that these creators bring meaning, colour, connection and inspiration to our screens and honestly, without them, our TikTok or Instagram “doom-scrolls” would be far less entertaining. So let’s acknowledge and celebrate three remarkable South Asian-origin creators who have been nominated this year!

Rowi Singh – Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year nominee

Australian-born with Indian heritage, Rowi has built a bold niche in beauty and fashion content, fusing maximalist colour, creativity and heritage.

Her TikTok and Instagram posts celebrate vibrant makeup looks, inventive patterns and a styling philosophy that says “more is more”. What makes her stand out is not just her artistry, but the way she uses her own identity and culture as a foundation and in doing so, she opens up space for others to see possibilities.

Jeremy Franco – Entertainment Creator of the Year nominee

Jeremy, born in Mumbai, uses comedy, skits and culturally rooted humour to build bridges across diasporas. His quirky takes on regular desi attributes makes content both specific and relatable in spaces where South Asians often feel unseen. He has gone from making content on TikTok to now interviewing the biggest names in the Hollywood and Bollywood industry and we can only imagine where to next!

Sadia Yousofi – LIVE Creator of the Year nominee

Sadia is a creator whose work spans lifestyle, fashion, travel and live-stream engagement. The LIVE Creator nomination recognises a different mode of connection: one that’s more spontaneous, more direct, and often more vulnerable. In the context of South Asian cultures that may undervalue “just streaming” or “just live chatting”, this nomination speaks to the courage of showing up authentically, engaging with community, and building real-time spaces for conversation and fun.

The TikTok Awards 2025 ceremony will be held on November 26 at Sydney’s ICC Theatre where these creators and many others celebrated, recognised and elevated. These nominations highlight the evolving landscape of digital content, where South Asian creators are not only entertaining but also expanding representation online. Whether through beauty, comedy, or live engagement, their work challenges stereotypes and reminds us that creativity comes in many forms.

