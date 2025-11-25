Family Man Season 3: Review

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After more than three years of anticipation, The Family Man Season 3 arrives with all the markers of a franchise aiming to level up – bigger stakes, a broader espionage canvas, and ambitious crossovers. Yet, while the show confidently expands its world, it quietly loses touch with the very thing that once made it so special: the “family” in The Family Man.

AT A GLANCE

Show: The Family Man Season 3

Director: Suman Kumar

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Nimrat Kaur, Jaideep Ahlawat

Runtime: 7 episodes

Rating: ★★☆☆☆

This season introduces Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat as the central antagonists, a casting move that immediately signals an attempt to raise the bar. Both actors are formidable performers, and their presence initially promises a fresh and dangerous edge to Srikant Tiwari’s world. But as the season unfolds, their impact doesn’t quite land with the same force as the villains from Seasons 1 and 2. Instead of radiating the cold, calculated menace that viewers have come to expect, they often feel like characters still finding their footing in the terrorism industry, more like new entrants than the seasoned threats the narrative requires. Despite the ambitious casting, the intimidation factor never fully materialises.

But the bigger loss lies elsewhere.

From the beginning, The Family Man carved out its identity through the balance between Srikant’s high-pressure spy duties and the tender, often chaotic moments of family life. Season 3, however, veers away from this balance almost entirely. While Priyamani returns as Suchi, and the children, now significantly older, do make appearances, the family dynamic that once grounded the story feels strangely misplaced. The ageing of the kids is natural, of course, but it also sharpens the sense of disconnect. Gone are the relatable squabbles, awkward school moments, and unhinged dinner table conversations. Instead, their presence feels sporadic, pulled into the show more as reminders than participants. The emotions that once tied Srikant’s double life together no longer feel cohesive.

The Family Man Season 1 and 2 to Season 3: pic.twitter.com/ALJHzC2OuT — deepEndsHere (@tHeSpoilerD) November 24, 2025

And this is where the season stumbles most: the essence of the “family man” is diluted. The show’s premise – a man torn between duty and home becomes an afterthought in the rush to expand the espionage universe. Fans who cherished that duality will feel its absence sharply.

As always, the performances remain a bright spot. Manoj Bajpayee is effortless as Srikant, navigating dry humour, exhaustion, and bursts of intensity with unmatched precision. Priyamani does well despite being underused, and Sharib Hashmi’s beloved JK brings back the banter and brotherhood that gives the show some of its finest moments. Their dynamic, goofy, loyal, and bickering feels like home, especially in a season where the home narrative is otherwise quiet.

The Family Man 3 was up to the expectations till ep 6…But they rushed the ending and the stakes also didn’t feel like the previous season’s ending…They have given this story 2 seasons so hopefully the next season will be worth the wait and the story…But please jaldi laao — Asif (@ASIFCR75) November 24, 2025

Season 3 also ambitiously dips into universe-building, incorporating Vijay Sethupathi’s Michael Vedanayagam from Prime Video’s Farzi. In theory, this crossover is a treat for fans of both titles and a bold attempt to build a shared spy ecosystem. In practice, though, it comes off as another storyline piled onto an already crowded structure. The Family Man has never needed gimmicks since its strength has always been in its groundedness so this addition feels more like a distraction than an enhancement.

Narratively, the season is engaging but uneven. After years of waiting, the cliffhanger conclusion feels unsatisfying. Under normal circumstances, it would be an exciting setup for the next season, but following such a long gap, viewers were hoping for more closure than a “stay tuned.”

READ MORE: Haq: Review