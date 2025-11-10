Haq: Review

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a cinematic landscape increasingly shaped by political noise and cultural polarisation, Haq arrives as a refreshingly bold and emotionally charged reminder of what storytelling can still accomplish. Starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the film plunges into the complexities of faith, family, and female agency with an intensity that demands to be felt as much as it is understood. Based on the landmark Shah Bano case, a turning point in India’s legal and social history, Haq invites audiences to confront the uncomfortable truths that still shape the lives of countless women today.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Haq

Director: Suparn S Varma

Cast: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi

Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes

Rating: ★★★★☆

Inspired by the real-life case of Shah Bano, the film revisits one of India’s most significant legal and political moments. Shah Bano’s decision to take her husband to court for maintenance after he abandoned her and their children for a second marriage shook the nation in the 1980s and continues to echo through modern debates on women’s rights, religion, and justice.

Yami Gautam delivers a career-defining performance, shedding every trace of glamour to inhabit a woman broken by betrayal yet fuelled by resolve. Her portrayal is raw, textured, and deeply human as she captures the exhaustion of navigating patriarchal structures, the humiliation of public scrutiny, and the quiet, persistent fire of a woman determined to reclaim her voice. It is undeniably one of her most powerful performances to date.

For those unfamiliar with the nuances of the Quran or the intricacies of Muslim personal law, the narrative can feel dense, even intimidating. Yet, despite the legal terminology and theological references woven throughout, the emotional core of the film unmistakably rises to the surface. At its heart, Haq is a cry for dignity, justice, and the desperate longing to be heard.

Despite initial assumptions, it is not a propaganda film. In a country where the political climate has grown increasingly authoritarian and where cinema often becomes a battleground for ideological warfare, it’s easy to misread its intentions. But the film’s messaging is neither anti-community nor politically charged. Instead, it turns inward, interrogating how sacred texts have long been misinterpreted by those in power and emphasises that the Quran – like any religious scripture – has historically been filtered through patriarchal lenses, weaponised to uphold male dominance and silence women.

Through her character, Yami Gautam articulates a message that is both bold and necessary: faith must be personal, not inherited through corrupt gatekeepers. She urges believers to read holy scriptures themselves, to understand their own relationship with God rather than surrendering their agency to self-proclaimed religious authorities.

Of course, in today’s climate, such nuance rarely goes uncontested. Even before its release, Haq was surrounded by whispers of potential boycotts. Some feared it would offend conservative groups; others worried it would be co-opted by nationalist narratives. In India’s fraught socio-political landscape, where films are regularly pulled into ideological crossfire, Haq was always destined to be controversial regardless of its actual content. Yet the film is surprisingly restrained. It does not demonise an entire community, nor does it pander to the majoritarian gaze. If anything, it risks backlash precisely because it refuses to be reduced to simplistic binaries.

And then comes the courtroom monologue – an extraordinary moment that lingers long after the credits roll. In this scene, Yami Gautam transcends performance and steps into something almost spiritual. Every word she speaks carries the weight of generations of silenced women, and every pause feels like a breath held by half the audience. It’s a moment every woman will feel in her bones: the exhaustion of being dismissed, the pain of being misunderstood, and the quiet but unbreakable strength required to stand up and say, “enough.” Whether or not one shares her cultural or religious background, the emotional resonance of that monologue is universal.

Ultimately, Haq is a film that asks difficult questions and demands emotional participation. It is layered, challenging, and occasionally overwhelming but it is also deeply moving.

