Survivors of institutional child sexual abuse encouraged to apply for redress

Reading Time: 2 minutes

People from all communities, including the South Asian community, who experienced child sexual abuse while in an institution are encouraged to apply to the National Redress Scheme before applications close on 30 June 2027.

The National Redress Scheme acknowledges that many children were sexually abused in Australian institutions and endured great suffering as a result. The Scheme holds the institutions accountable for this abuse and helps survivors gain access to culturally safe counselling; a direct personal response from the responsible institution such as an apology; and a redress payment.

Institutions can be described as organisations such as a school, church, mosque, temple, synagogue, mission, orphanage, children’s home, foster care, hospital, detention centre or a sporting club. There are about 450 institutions that have signed up to the Scheme covering more than 63,000 sites around Australia.

For many people from the South Asian community who experienced institutional child sexual abuse, applying for redress may be the first time they disclose the abuse, and it can trigger associated trauma and feelings of shame.

For survivors who are eligible, making an application to the Scheme and receiving an offer of redress can be a process that requires time and support from a trusted source. This can be a family member, friend or carer, or a Redress Support Service.

Redress Support Services offer free and confidential emotional and practical supports to help you complete your application for redress and throughout your engagement with the National Redress Scheme. Specialist services are available for people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, former child migrants, First Nations peoples, people with disability, young people, women, men, and care leavers.

Survivors have until 30 June 2027 to make an application and are encouraged to commence the application process now. Applications can be completed and lodged online through myGov, or a paper application form can be downloaded from nationalredress.gov.au or posted out on request.

More information about the National Redress Scheme can be accessed via 1800 737 377 (available Monday to Friday, 8am–5pm) or on the National Redress Scheme website nationalredress.gov.au.

For assistance in South Asian languages, survivors can call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 or an interpreter can be requested when calling the scheme directly.

*This is a sponsored post

Read more: From wheeze to ease: Supporting children with asthma