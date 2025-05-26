From wheeze to ease: Supporting children with asthma

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Asthma is a very common condition in people of South Asian origin, including children. However, we do see many things that present as ‘asthma’ or trouble breathing which might be caused by something else entirely.

What is asthma?

Asthma symptoms are caused by narrowing of the small air passages of your lungs. This occurs when they become inflamed/infected and get narrower and can also fill with mucous. Any narrowing of a pipe causes resistance to flow (traumatic flashbacks to Year 12 physics anyone?), so once the airways become narrow and blocked, it becomes harder to breathe.

Most babies and toddlers will wheeze if they catch a viral infection which causes temporary inflammation of their airways – this doesn’t mean that all of these children will go on to develop asthma. Approximately 20% (1 in 5) children will get an asthma diagnosis, and many children will grow out of their asthma.

What can cause asthma?

We are still doing research into the genetics of asthma, as it often runs in families.

Common asthma triggers include

A viral illness e.g. having a cold Doing exercise or sport Weather changes – especially an increase in dust or wind Allergens such as pollens, dust mites or pet dander Cigarette smoke exposure (even passive exposure e.g. walking past someone who is smoking).

People who have eczema or hay fever (also known as ‘allergic rhinitis’) can also be more prone to having asthma. Children who suffer from hay fever and constantly have a sniffly/dripping nose, can be more prone to having flares of asthma symptoms – it is thought that the drip of nasal secretions into the back of the throat and airways can cause the airways to become reactive and inflamed. Treating hay fever often improves symptoms: it’s best to speak to your GP about what anti-histamines are suitable for your child. Most are very safe and work best if given every day (as a preventative) rather than after hay fever symptoms have started.

What does asthma look like in a child?

In the most severe cases, your child will look like they are struggling with their breathing – sucking in of the neck and chest wall and breathing very fast. They may have a wheeze (which can be best described as a ‘whistling’ sound, heard when your child breathes out) and cough.

A cough on its own does not equal asthma.

Some children have cough, wheeze and struggle to breathe after exercise – this is called ‘Exercise induced asthma’

How do we treat asthma?

If your child gets a diagnosis of asthma, the most important part of managing this is to try prevent attacks as much as possible by:

Talking to your GP about optimising any risk factors e.g. treating any allergies or hay fever Reduce your child’s exposure to any preventable triggers like cigarette smoke/vapes Ensure that your child’s immunisations are up to date Practicing good hygiene strategies: stay home if your child is unwell, good handwashing technique, and wear a mask if unwell and needing to go out into public Having an up to date ‘Asthma action plan’ – which is a document made by your GP/Paediatrician/Respiratory specialist (asthma doctor) which outlines what to do when symptoms start. Following this plan early at the start of a cold or other trigger, can often mean avoiding a trip to the hospital. A copy of this plan should be kept at home, on your smartphone and given to daycare/school. Ensuring you are taught how to correctly use a spacer and mask.

All children with asthma will have a blue puffer called ‘Ventolin’ (its medical name is ‘Salbutamol’ and doctors often use both terms when describing this puffer). This medication helps to temporarily open the airways up and acts very quickly.

During an acute asthma episode, the doctor may also prescribe your child a short 3-5 day course of steroids. These medications help to dampen down the inflammation response happening in your child’s airways.

Some children, depending on the severity, will also need to take a Preventer puffer every day (of which there are many types). These medications deliver steroids directly to the airways and are often used to manage symptoms in children with moderate to severe asthma.

As always, speak to your friendly GP if you think your child has any of the symptoms described above. The Royal Children’s Hospital website also has asthma factsheets (in many languages) available here Kids Health Info : Asthma for further reading.

