South Asian women on the future we build

As we mark the 114th International Women’s Day this year, many women across the world continue to face systemic barriers, from the persistent gender pay gap to the alarming rates of domestic violence and decreasing autonomy over their bodies. In Australia, women still earn significantly less than men on average, and access to healthcare, workplace safety, and legal protections remain uneven – especially for women from marginalised communities.

Here, we explore the challenges that still lie ahead, and the South Asian women actively shaping a better tomorrow. Because while history has shown us how far we’ve come, it’s the work being done today that will define the future.

What progress would you like to see for women in the next decade?

Aayushi Khillan, Youth and health advocate, Melbourne: I’d like to see tangible, systemic progress in areas where women have been historically disadvantaged. No woman should be forced to carry a pregnancy against her will, and reproductive healthcare should be accessible without stigma or barriers. Pay equity is another area where progress has been frustratingly slow. It’s about ensuring parental leave policies allow men to share caregiving responsibilities, and dismantling the biases that keep women from leadership roles.

Priya Gakhar, Semi-professional footballer and dhol player, Sydney: I’ve personally seen how the system fails women, especially when it comes to domestic violence. 13 women have already been killed this year, and 104 were killed in 2024. Too often, women’s complaints are dismissed, and abusers are not held to account. Abusers should not be released on bail, and there should be tougher penalties in place. The legal system must take women’s rights and safety seriously to ensure real protection.

Joanna Abraham, Lawyer and activist, Melbourne: As many South Asian women, I was told that my purpose in life was to get married, have children, and take care of a home. Over the years, I’ve unlearned many of these internalised expectations. In my marriage, I am determined to break these gender stereotypes – in reality, my husband is the one who enjoys cooking and grocery shopping! We need to change this mindset.

Natasha Jha Bhasker, Business advisory consultant, Sydney: To challenge how we see ourselves, how we speak about ourselves, and what we see as possible for ourselves. As more women embrace their power, it will change the nature of power. I believe every day at home, in our workplaces and the world around us, through our actions, and in the way we lead, talk, question and act, we challenge norms and transform habits.

Mala Mehta OAM, Founder of the IABBV Hindi School & Chair of Women’s Shed Hornsby & Kuring-gai: I would like to see the gender equality gap narrow as we move forward. Gender equality empowers individuals to break free from harmful stereotypes and pursue their dreams, regardless of societal expectations. It fosters an environment where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued, and where diverse perspectives and talents contribute to innovation and progress. Gender equality and equal rights are not just a matter of equity; they are also of paramount economic importance.

What role can women play in supporting other women?

Aayushi: First, we need to reject the idea that women’s rights are solely women’s responsibility to defend. Men need to be held accountable for dismantling toxic masculinity and supporting gender equity, rather than leaving women to do the heavy lifting. That said, women supporting each other is powerful. Solidarity is more than just social media activism – it’s about showing up in real ways. It’s about ensuring no woman is left to navigate discrimination, harassment, or violence alone. It’s about mentorship and sponsorship in workplaces, advocating for fair policies, and ensuring South Asian women – especially marginalised women, disabled women, and LGBTQ+ women – aren’t excluded from feminist conversations.

Priya: What’s happening in the US – attacks on abortion rights, the rise of toxic masculinity, and women losing control over their own bodies – should serve as a warning to us all. We’re already seeing similar ideologies creep into Australia, and if we’re not careful, we could lose our rights too. Women can make the biggest impact by supporting one another. Believe women when they speak up, and instead of tearing each other down, we should be lifting each other up. It’s about pushing for real change, challenging double standards, and making sure we don’t let the same things happen here.

Joanna: Toxic masculinity thrives on control. We are seeing this not just in policy changes but in the growing backlash against women’s rights – whether that be in workplaces, in homes, or in online spaces. When women push for pay equity, they are told they are asking for too much. When they demand safety from harassment, they are told they are overreacting. When they advocate for their bodily autonomy, they are accused of wanting to disrupt the “natural order.” For migrant & South Asian women, the main issue is compounded by cultural pressures. Many women I’ve worked with – especially in my time as a refugee lawyer – were trapped in violent marriages because they had no financial independence or because their visa status was controlled by their abuser. Many stayed, not out of choice, but because they feared what their families and communities would say if they left.

Natasha: Champion other women. Honour their journey. Create opportunities. If you have influence, use it to uplift women. Lift as you climb.

Mala: We need to invest more in our youth as they are the future of this country. Education is of the utmost importance, and as women, we need to work together with our young boys and girls in schools and through them reach out to many others within their schools. For students, having these conversations with their peers is more meaningful and by collaborating with organisations such as the Women’s Shed Hornsby Ku-ring-gai and other providers, students learn to work with and understand the needs of the wider community.

What’s one thing you wish every man knew about women?

Aayushi: That women are tired. Tired of having to justify why we deserve rights. Tired of modifying our behaviour to avoid danger. Tired of explaining the same things over and over again. I wish more men understood that gender inequality isn’t just a headline or a political debate – it’s something women navigate every single day, in ways that might be invisible to them. ⁠Change doesn’t require grand gestures – just listening, learning, and using their voices when it matters.

Priya: I wish men understood how much women deal with every day, whether it’s managing conditions like endometriosis, which often leaves us in pain while we still show up to work, fighting for equal pay in every industry (including sport), or simply trying to feel safe walking home at night. Women aren’t asking for special treatment; we’re just asking for the same respect, pay, and rights that men often take for granted. It’s about recognising that the challenges women face are real, and that change requires more than just words – it requires action. South Asian women

Joanna: I wish they knew this: equality is not a threat. Women are not asking for power at their expense – we are asking for the same opportunities, the same respect, and the same ability to live without fear. Women already do more with less. The fight for equality is not about taking something away from men – it’s about creating a world where women are no longer expected to bear these burdens alone.



Natasha: I see true allyship as something built through consistent actions. The strongest allies listen, advocate, and stand up against inequality, even when it’s inconvenient. Support means more than words – it’s about commitment to fairness and respect every day, creating a world where everyone can thrive together.

Mala: A woman’s ability to multi-task with confidence and respect for herself and others around her. I end with a quote “You have just one life to live. It is yours. Own it, claim it, live it, do the best you can with it.” – Hillary Clinton

