Social media ban: Looking beyond restriction

It was 7.30am, and 14-year-old Nate* sat on the edge of his bed, phone in hand. His uniform was laid out, school bag packed. Despite this, he was unable to move. His heart was racing, his stomach hurt, and the thought of walking into a classroom felt unbearable. social media ban

His parents checked his phone, and his screen-time log was revealing: hours of late-night scrolling, short videos, online arguments and constant comparison. By the time he presented at my clinic, school avoidance was no longer the issue. Excessive and unregulated social media exposure was.

Stories like this are no longer rare. They form the backdrop to Australia’s world-first social media ban for children under 16, which came into effect on 10 December. Platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook and X were required to remove under-16’s accounts and prevent new ones from being created.

The move drew global attention, with governments around the world watching closely. Many parents feel relief. Many teenagers feel anger. But beyond the headlines sits a deeper, more urgent question: what do we do with the time we have before children turn 16?

Why Childhood and Social Media Collided

Over the past decade, social media has quietly embedded itself into childhood. Many young teenagers spend several hours a day online, often late into the night. These platforms are not neutral tools. They are driven by algorithms designed to keep users engaged for as long as possible, feeding content that provokes emotion, curiosity or outrage. Children are exposed to information they never searched for and are often not emotionally ready to process.

Early adolescence is a critical stage of brain development. Confidence, identity and emotional regulation are still forming. Constant comparison, online judgement and fear of missing out can fuel anxiety and self-doubt. Research from Australia and overseas consistently shows a link between heavy social media use and rising levels of anxiety, low mood, sleep problems and difficulty concentrating at school.

What I See in Real Life

In my clinic, these statistics have faces. Nate, who could no longer attend school, was neither lazy nor disobedient. His sleep–wake cycle was disrupted, his anxiety persistent, and his confidence markedly diminished. Social media use had progressively encroached on his evenings, then his nights, and eventually his days.

With structured limits, family support and sustained periods away from screens, his functioning gradually improved – but over months, not weeks. This is the hidden cost that rarely makes headlines.

Beyond Mental Health: Wider Effects

The impact of excessive social media use extends beyond emotional wellbeing. Sleep disruption impairs learning, attention and behaviour. Reduced physical activity contributes to broader physical health concerns. Many children present as irritable, angry or socially withdrawn; others report loneliness despite constant digital “connection”. Meanwhile, real-world friendships, family interaction and unstructured play quietly erode.

The social media ban acknowledges these harms and sends a clear message that children’s wellbeing matters. However, regulation alone cannot build resilience.

The Balance We Must Acknowledge

It is important to state this plainly: social media is not inherently harmful. Many young people acquire new skills, access educational content and find connection through positive online communities. Technology itself is not the problem. Unrestricted, unsupervised and developmentally premature exposure is. The objective should be balance, not fear.

Is Sixteen a Safety Net or a Cliff Edge?

Sixteen should not be treated as a magical threshold at which digital risk suddenly disappears. Neurodevelopment continues well into early adulthood. If access is merely delayed without preparation, we risk pushing young people off a digital cliff. On their sixteenth birthday, they will enter the same online environment – largely unprepared and insufficiently protected.

A Clear Message to Parents

This pause presents an opportunity. Parents can use this time to re-establish routines, protect sleep, prioritise physical activity and reading, and – most importantly – spend unhurried, meaningful time with their children. Open conversations about emotions, online risk and self-worth should begin early. Healthy digital habits are learned not through rules alone, but through consistent example.

A Clear Message to Government

The social media ban must be matched by meaningful investment. Schools require resourcing to teach digital literacy and emotional resilience. Child and adolescent mental health services need sustained strengthening. Parents need clear guidance, not mixed messages. Above all, ongoing evaluation of the ban’s impact must be rigorous and transparent.

The Bigger Question

Australia has taken a courageous first step. But if this window is wasted, the problem will simply resurface at 16 – potentially in more entrenched forms. This social media ban must not mark the end of the conversation, but the beginning of deliberate, evidence-informed preparation.

If we fail to use this time wisely, we should ask ourselves – honestly – what comes next?

