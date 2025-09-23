Paracetamol safe in pregnancy, not tied to autism: Dr Raj Khillan

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pregnant women across the world were alarmed this week when U.S. President Donald Trump announced that paracetamol, one of the safest and most widely used medicines in pregnancy, may cause autism in children. Standing alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump claimed: 'I think we found an answer to autism.'

The White House promised new warning labels on Tylenol (the American name for paracetamol). But the world’s top experts, and the largest study ever conducted, involving 2.5 million children, say he is wrong.

This is not the first time autism has been used to stoke fear. In the 1990s, a now-discredited paper falsely linked the MMR vaccine to autism. The claim has been debunked by decades of research, but it continues to haunt public health.

Experts warn that Trump’s paracetamol comments risk creating a new myth, one that could stop women from treating fever during pregnancy, which is far more dangerous for mother and baby.

The strongest evidence comes from Sweden, where researchers studied 2.48 million children born between 1995 and 2019. By comparing siblings, where one pregnancy involved paracetamol and another did not, the researchers eliminated genetic and family factors. The result? No link between paracetamol uses in pregnancy and autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability. Japan reached the same conclusion in 2025, studying over 200,000 children. Earlier, smaller reviews had raised concerns, but those studies couldn't separate cause from coincidence.

Often, the real risk factor was fever or infection, not the medicine itself. High fever in pregnancy can increase the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth and birth defects such as spina bifida. That’s why experts emphasise that treating fever matters more than avoiding medicine.

Paracetamol remains the safest option. Other painkillers, such as ibuprofen, can harm a baby’s heart and circulation, especially later in pregnancy.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) has strongly rejected Trump’s claim. The College pointed to the Swedish study as conclusive reassurance, noted that earlier studies were misleading, and reiterated that autism and ADHD are complex neurotypes, largely genetic, and not caused by everyday medicines. Pregnant women should not be frightened away from treating fever.

Global consensus

Health regulators worldwide agree:

Australia (TGA): Paracetamol remains a Category A drug — safe in pregnancy.

Paracetamol remains a Category A drug — safe in pregnancy. Europe (EMA): No evidence requires changes.

No evidence requires changes. UK (NHS): “There is no evidence to link paracetamol to autism,” said Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

“There is no evidence to link paracetamol to autism,” said Health Secretary Wes Streeting. USA (ACOG): No clear link between prudent use of paracetamol and developmental issues.

Even Tylenol’s manufacturer Kenvue warned: “Independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause neurodevelopmental disorders. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers.”

Autism is predominantly multifactorial where genetic may be the link for around 70–80% of cases explained by inherited factors. Hundreds of genes are involved. Some environmental risks exist, such as maternal rubella infection or certain epilepsy drugs like valproic acid, but paracetamol is not one of them.

Autistic advocate Clare Gibellini called Trump’s comments scapegoating: ‘It feels like all the progress towards acceptance is being undone by dangerous rhetoric. And it feels very gendered, once again blaming women for their children’s autism.’

The UK's National Autistic Society warned that incessant misinformation risks undermining decades of research and fuelling stigma.

In over 30 years of practice, I have cared for more than 200,000 children, many with autism. Parents often ask me the painful question: ‘Why is my child autistic?’ The truth is complex. Autism is not caused by a mother taking a simple pain reliever.

Suggesting otherwise only fuels guilt, fear and stigma. We must not repeat the mistakes of the MMR vaccine scare.

Paracetamol is safe. The science is clear.

The bottom line

Pregnant women should feel reassured:

Paracetamol is safe in pregnancy. Fever is more harmful than the medicine. Autism is not caused by everyday medicines.



The science is clear. The experts are united. It is time to stop frightening mothers and start trusting evidence.