A fun trip can fizzle out if you lose your passport in a foreign land. Know how to safeguard it

enjoy the vacation with no worries

While on a vacation, while it is important to have fun and recharge oneself, taking care of the essential travel documents, like the passport, is equally vital.

“Many times, when we go out on a vacation, we generally get into trouble if our passport or credit card is lost. And at last, our whole excitement of the trip flows out. If asked, how important this B7 sized paper sheet is to any traveller, the probable answer for this is that without passport a traveller’s ID is nil. If you need to cross borders, you have to have them.

Here’s what he suggests to shield your passport, when you’re out for a vacation anywhere in the world.

Conceal it safely

On vacation, it is not wise to carry a passport in your pocket when you go sightseeing or out of the hotel. Opt for a flat money belt, which can be fixed at your waist and you can conceal it under your clothing. Try a travel wallet than can hold your valuable cards and emergency cash at the same place.

Get familiar with your rights

For sure you may need your original passport to cross borders and to clear airport security and immigration. But, there are some cases where you may be asked to produce your ID card internationally, and showing up a photocopy of your passport or international driver’s license is just sufficient. This will help guard you against theft or loss of these essential documents.

Lock it well

In your hotel, check if your hotel room is equipped with a safe. If not, ask the front desk team to provide you with one, where you can store all your valuables and documents. Worst case scenario, secure your bag with a travel lock.

Copies are always a lifesaver

Make a number of a photocopy of your passport. Most importantly, copy the most important page of your passport which has your photo, full name and unique passport number over it. You can leave one copy of your passport at your residence or with close friends or relatives or even share it with other co-travellers of your confidence.

Fortify your passport

Whenever we talk about passport safety, it is in terms of theft. But there is another hidden factor from which your passport should be saved — weather and climate. Humid and cloggy weather can harm the pages of your passport. So, always try to keep your passport at a cool and dry place. Try to shield it with a waterproof cover. One or two drops of water or any fluid is fine but if the whole information page is damaged by liquid, then your passport has to be replaced immediately.

For the sake of replacement in an emergency, it is advisable for you to carry extra passport size photos with you. Also, never try to get in the the habit of keeping cash and passport in the same wallet, as some pickpockets may target you and you may lose this vital document just for some amount of cash in that wallet.

Embassies to your rescue

In case nothing comes to your mind, don’t panic and head to the nearest embassy or consulate of your country to make a replacement request for your passport. When on vacation, the embassy of your country is there to serve you better. You just need to make an application to your countries consular and they will issue an “Emergency Certificate” after you present a valid reason for that. You won’t be able to travel further and have to return back to your country in a very short span of time.