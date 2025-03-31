Save Soil: Sahil Jha’s movement on two wheels

Reading Time: 4 minutes

At an age when most teenagers are navigating high school and social media trends, Sahil Jha is navigating continents—on a bicycle.

First at 16, he pedalled 15,000 km across India, rallying thousands to recognise the silent crisis of soil degradation.

“That journey transformed my perspective and strengthened my commitment,” he recalls. “Over 15 months, I engaged with 250+ institutions and thousands of people, bringing national attention to soil health through 300+ media features. It showed me that one voice, when consistent and passionate, can spark a movement.”

Now, at 19, his mission has gone global.

Starting March 21, 2025, from Bundaberg QLD, Sahil embarked on a 20,000 km solo cycling journey across 20 countries including Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK, and the US.

“Locations were selected based on ecological diversity, public engagement potential, and opportunities for institutional and governmental collaboration,” he tells Indian Link from Bundaberg.

Armed with nothing but determination and a cause he refuses to let the world ignore, he aims to influence soil policies, educate communities, and mobilise global action.

“I’ll be advocating for policies that increase soil organic content, initiating educational programs, and forming a coalition of change-makers to drive global awareness and sustainable action.”

With a remote team handling logistics and local volunteers supporting him in different regions, his path is paved with challenges—weather extremes, visa hurdles, and physical fatigue.

“I’ve been preparing through endurance training, route planning, and building a small support network to manage logistics and on-ground coordination,” he adds.

Regardless, if his past success in mobilising over 250 institutions in India is any indication, Sahil is ready to meet all challenges head-on.

19 year old Sahil from 🇮🇳 on a mission to Save Soil by riding his bicycle 🚴‍♂️ round the 🌏 to initiate conversations about soil extinction among leaders and younger generations to move towards sustainable methods of agricultural practices to prevent soil extinction. pic.twitter.com/FhobvIIBK2 — Sahil Jha (@soilsahiljha) March 24, 2025

SOIL MATTERS

Sahil was in Year 10 and 16 years old, when he first learned about soil extinction and its effect on nutrition levels of our food.

Annually, approximately 1 million square kilometres of land become degraded, an area larger than Egypt. UNESCO estimates that if current practices persist, up to 90% of Earth’s land surface could be degraded by 2050, posing a significant threat to biodiversity and human livelihoods.

Sahil, in particular, was drawn to the Save Soil Movement (started by spiritual leader Sadhguru), which works to bring policies across the globe to increase organic matter in the soil. He jumped into the opportunity to make a difference and decided upon cycling across locations to raise awareness on the critical topic.

“Realising how vital soil is to life—our food, water, and climate—I couldn’t ignore the urgency,” the teenager explains.

On his current tour, Sahil will conduct talks, workshops, and events at schools, colleges, and community centres. “I’ll also collaborate with local NGOs and engage with environmental groups to amplify the message.”

His most powerful tool to reach the world is through social media. “Via storytelling, I’ll bring global attention to local soil stories.”

Will the world listen? If one teenager’s voice could shake India, imagine what his pedals can power across continents.

Save Soil, Save Life

So far, Sahil has raised A$15,000 through crowdfunding and secured a few brand partnerships. These funds help cover equipment, travel, and outreach costs.

4 continents solo on a bicycle, Pedaling through deserts, mountains, snow, rain, heat and exhaustion is the price I am willing to pay for turning world’s attention towards Soil extinction. I need your support to arrange for logistics.#Savesoil @gofundmehttps://t.co/a8gFKmvXlF — Sahil Jha (@soilsahiljha) December 26, 2024



When asked what metrics he will use to assess the impact of his campaign on soil conservation awareness and action, he says it will be measured through five indicators.

Number of talks and participants engaged

Media reach and social media analytics

Policy meetings and outcomes

Community-led soil initiatives

Educational institutions adopting soil awareness programs

Among the many significant figures who have given him a shoutout, one that stands out is Phillip Green, Australia’s High Commissioner to India.

Green took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his appreciation for Sahil’s campaign.

“What an inspiring cause,” he wrote. “Exciting to see you start from AU, as we are committed to managing and preserving soil health. It is key to climate smart, sustainable agriculture and delivering resilience against climate change. Wish you all the best on your journey!”

What an inspiring cause! Exciting to see you start from 🇦🇺, as we are committed to managing & preserving soil health. It is key to climate smart, sustainable agriculture & delivering resilience against climate change. Wish you all the best on your journey! https://t.co/rHmELQpJRC — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) March 17, 2025



As for Sahil, he says he has been following a disciplined fitness routine and focusing on mental resilience through mindfulness and visualisation practices.

“Having completed a similar journey in India, I understand the demands and remain grounded in the mission’s purpose,” he signs off.

