How a Melbourne Gurdwara is tackling drowning deaths

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For many immigrants, a yearning to swim stirs; the feeling grows, but fear soon takes over, and they stay on the shore. Some hesitate, but others are carried forward by confidence that may not match their skills, resulting in multicultural communities making up a third of annual drownings.

Dr Harpreet Singh Kandra (left), an academic at Federation University and a volunteer at Officer Gurdwara since 2015, knows that feeling firsthand. Decades ago, a near-drowning incident in India sparked his fear of deep water, and after moving to Australia, he began to see a troubling pattern: holidays meant for joy were ending in tragedy.

No longer could he ignore this problem, starting ‘Safely Engaging with Water’ to help community members gain confidence and skills in water. The program treats swimming as a basic part of settling into Australian life, rather than just focusing on classroom lessons about dangers.

“We migrate and learn Australian roads and rules; swimming should be viewed the same way, essential for safety,” he reflects.

Safely Engaging with Water

‘Safely Engaging with Water’ sees participants join 30-minute pool sessions over 10 weeks to practise breathing, floating, controlled movement, and foundational strokes under supervision. The philosophy behind the program is simple: ‘become friends with water.’ After mastering the basics, Life Saving Victoria supports participants to apply these skills in open water, including identifying rips, swimming between flags, and assessing conditions before entering the water.

The program operates on a shared funding model. Participants contribute $100 of the $300 course fee, and the rest is covered by swim centres and Gurdwara fundraising. Dr Kandra says this method helps people stay committed and keeps the program accessible.

It’s vital work that has transcended borders – earlier this week, Dr Kandra participated in the India–Australia Drowning Prevention Technical Exchange, which brought together policymakers and water safety experts from both nations to advance strategies to reduce drowning fatalities.

“There was a lot of mind mapping and brainstorming,” he says. “Everyone agreed that this is a very big problem.”

With India’s estimates for drowning deaths each year ranging from 38,000 to 50,000, discussions focused on improving data collection, strengthening school swim education and addressing cultural barriers.

“If we are not even confident about the numbers, it clearly means something is missing,” Dr Kandra notes.

Since the launch of the ‘Safely Engaging with Water’ program, around 350 people have completed training. Participants tell Dr Kandra that learning to swim has transformed their self-image. Some now feel confident to pursue careers that involve water skills, including emergency services.

“When people connect with water,” he explains, “they connect more deeply with nature and each other.”

His message to hesitant adults is clear: fear is normal, but it doesn’t last.

“Just as you learned to drive, you can learn to swim,” he says. With lessons, supervision and practice, even old fears can turn into confidence.

Dr Kandra urges communities not only to learn, but to look out for one another. He encourages everyone to actively check safety flags, assess water conditions, avoid alcohol near water, and speak up when someone takes unnecessary risks. Taking these steps together can save lives.

‘Each life saved from drowning,’ he says, ‘is worth more than any Olympic medal.’

Read more: Essential tips to stay water safe this summer