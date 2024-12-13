fbpx
Road trip as a rite of passage: Letters from Life

Why we should all take a road trip with a friend or friends when we can

Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

The other day I watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (You Only Get One Chance At Life), possibly for the 30th time. For those of you who don’t know, this film is about three guys taking a break from their busy lives and going on a road trip in Spain. It is a bachelors’ gig because one of them is getting married soon. Abhay Deol’s wholesome appeal, Hrithik Roshan’s Greek God awesomeness, and Farhan Akhtar’s brooding intensity, alongside some amazing locales and some deep philosophical undertones about life, make this an immensely watchable film.

I remember playing hookie from work to go see it the first time in the theatres. Later, I got myself a DVD, and recently, to distract myself from grieving the loss of my best friend, I
watched it again twice in two weeks. It set me thinking… about road trips and what they have taught me.
(Source: X)

The first road trip I remember was with my brother Rajesh and his best friend Bharat, and our cousins and friends. Bharat owned a Maruti Gypsy back then, and one day, they piled us into the car saying we were all going to lunch at a suburb in Mumbai. But Bharat kept driving and we hit the highway [this was before the MumbaiPune Expressway] and ended up in Lonavla. It is a hill stationlike place an hour’s drive from Mumbai.

After we’d gotten over the surprise and many laughs and a hearty meal later, we headed back. I don’t remember what we ate or where, but I recall the fumes and exhaust of passing vehicles, taking in the greenery of the ghats, and the cackles of glee from the hosts at having outsmarted us. It remains one of my fondest memories of our college days.
Road Trip
(Source: Pinterest)


Later, while living in Sydney, I’d travel with my exhusband via road sometimes when I accompanied him to wherever his work took him. From losing our way at night on the winding roads of Maroochydore in Queensland, to getting pulled over for speeding, and stopping at quaint shops in small towns, I saw a lot of Australia’s natural beauty. A couple of years after my divorce, I’d drive with my thenpartner to Katoomba, Jervis Bay, Port Macquarie, Wollongong etc. One cold and memorable Good Friday we went to Canberra to catch an art exhibition of impressionists like Monet, Manet, Van Gogh etc.

We continued the tradition on returning to India, driving to Bengaluru and Coorg on short breaks. One time we surprised my niece by driving up to Mumbai for her birthday. Sadly, the relationship went kaput, but I still count these as good memories from our time together, before the fights and the infidelity drove us apart.

The memories centre mostly around playing our favourite music in the car, and me singing along, offkey. I used to look forward to packing for such trips because like a kid in a candy shop, being in charge of the eats meant I got to pick all the chips and snacky stuff to my heart’s content. We’d make impromptu stops along the highway to shoot pictures of a rare bird or animal in the distance. At nights, it would mean slowing down for a startled rabbit, mongoose, snake or porcupine to cross the road. The long stretches of road and the comfortable silence inevitably lead you to step back and think. Reflect on where your life is headed, and are we really in control of its direction? Admiring the different trees lining the roads in thickly wooded areas makes you look at nature and the big guy in the sky with renewed respect as you marvel at his creations. Since I am a writer, I’ve even had many an idea come to me about stories, while on the road.
Road Trip
(Source: Canva)


The only regret I have is that I’ve never had a girl gang to go on a road trip with. For, just like with guys and the whole male dynamic, I am sure a bunch of girlfriends on a drive would be one big bonding session. If you have such a bunch of friends who feel like family, male or female, I strongly recommend you pack your bags and drive. None of us know which way our lives will pan out. And for those who are young, on the cusp of starting a career, your friends might change or move away.

Taking such road trips, with responsible driving and no binge drinking, staying at crappy hotels and talking late into the night, will be your ticket to stronger friendships.
Leave behind your deadlines and targets, relationship issues and all the little ways in which you tie yourself down. A carefree road trip with your besties, no matter what age group you belong to, even if it is just one long weekend, will rejuvenate you for the next few months.
And the memories you create will last a lifetime. After all, zindagi na milegi dobara – you only get one chance at life.

 

Minnal Khona
Minnal Khona
Minnal is a senior writer and editor. Her forte is lifestyle journalism, art, food, beauty and travel writing

