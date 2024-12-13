Road trip as a rite of passage: Letters from Life

I remember playing hookie from work to go see it the first time in the theatres. Later, I got myself a DVD, and recently, to distract myself from grieving the loss of my best friend, I
The first road trip I remember was with my brother Rajesh and his best friend Bharat, and our cousins and friends. Bharat owned a Maruti Gypsy back then, and one day, they piled us into the car saying we were all going to lunch at a suburb in Mumbai. But Bharat kept driving and we hit the highway [this was before the Mumbai–Pune Expressway] and ended up in Lonavla. It is a hill station–like place an hour’s drive from Mumbai.
Later, while living in Sydney, I’d travel with my ex–husband via road sometimes when I accompanied him to wherever his work took him. From losing our way at night on the winding roads of Maroochydore in Queensland, to getting pulled over for speeding, and stopping at quaint shops in small towns, I saw a lot of Australia’s natural beauty. A couple of years after my divorce, I’d drive with my then–partner to Katoomba, Jervis Bay, Port Macquarie, Wollongong etc. One cold and memorable Good Friday we went to Canberra to catch an art exhibition of impressionists like Monet, Manet, Van Gogh etc.
The memories centre mostly around playing our favourite music in the car, and me singing along, offkey. I used to look forward to packing for such trips because like a kid in a candy shop, being in charge of the eats meant I got to pick all the chips and snacky stuff to my heart’s content. We’d make impromptu stops along the highway to shoot pictures of a rare bird or animal in the distance. At nights, it would mean slowing down for a startled rabbit, mongoose, snake or porcupine to cross the road. The long stretches of road and the comfortable silence inevitably lead you to step back and think. Reflect on where your life is headed, and are we really in control of its direction? Admiring the different trees lining the roads in thickly wooded areas makes you look at nature and the big guy in the sky with renewed respect as you marvel at his creations. Since I am a writer, I’ve even had many an idea come to me about stories, while on the road.
The only regret I have is that I’ve never had a girl gang to go on a road trip with. For, just like with guys and the whole male dynamic, I am sure a bunch of girlfriends on a drive would be one big bonding session. If you have such a bunch of friends who feel like family, male or female, I strongly recommend you pack your bags and drive. None of us know which way our lives will pan out. And for those who are young, on the cusp of starting a career, your friends might change or move away.