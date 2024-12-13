Road trip as a rite of passage: Letters from Life



The memories centre mostly around playing our favourite music in the car, and me singing along, offkey. I used to look forward to packing for such trips because like a kid in a candy shop, being in charge of the eats meant I got to pick all the chips and s nacky stuff to my heart’s content. We’d make impromptu stops along the highway to shoot pictures of a rare bird or animal in the distance. At nights, it would mean slowing down for a startled rabbit, mongoose, snake or porcupine to cross the road.

The long stretches of road and the comfortable silence inevitably lead you to step back and think. Reflect on where your life is headed, and are we really in control of its direction? Admiring the different trees lining the roads in thickly wooded areas m akes you look at nature and the big guy in the sky with renewed respect as you marvel at his creations. Since I am a writer, I’ve even had many an idea come to me about stories, while on the road.