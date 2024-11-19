Letters from Life: Living with anxiety

Reading Time: 4 minutes

While discussions about mental health have become more open and widespread, anxiety still doesn’t receive the attention it deserves in these conversations.

As a biggie in the mental health space, anxiety is more common than we think. For most well-adjusted people, anxiety is a rare occurrence – the kind you associate with speaking in public, a life-changing event, a sudden setback like a parent in hospital, or losing a job. But, slipping under the radar, is when several of us – seemingly successful, and apparently happy – experience severe anxiety, crippling even.

That knot in your stomach, somewhere near your solar plexus, combined with a brain that won’t stop overthinking, is what anxiety feels like.

Having said that, it is not a monster that paralyses you from going about your normal day. I know of professionals, who hold senior posts at work, lead teams, or treat patients successfully, that suffer from anxiety. I should know; I’ve been there. I still experience anxiety frequently. What is different is that with self-awareness, meditation, and being alone, I can read the signs and know when it is going to spiral into a panic attack. There are little things I can do to keep it under control.

There can be several reasons why a person suffers from anxiety. Childhood issues ranging from an emotionally unavailable parent, negative life events like the loss of a parent, educational or social pressure, or physical, mental, emotional or sexual abuse – can all be reasons.

Whatever the cause, it is not easy to live with anxiety. You cannot easily explain to people why you are not comfortable in a crowd, dislike interacting with strangers, or back out of social events. I’ve lived through them all and except for interacting with strangers, which I am comfortable with due to the nature of my work, I hate crowds and avoid socialising unless I have to. Even window shopping in a crowded mall or a meal at an overcrowded restaurant can overwhelm me. The reason for this is partly because I am an empath, and I tend to absorb the energies of other people. But this is not true for everyone. They just have anxiety issues, plain and simple. A late-night phone call [for me, after 9 pm constitutes a late night] is enough to get me all panicky and anxious.

The good news is that you can get better. You can manage it enough to not let it impact your work and personal life. And the remedies are easy to practice. Even if it is for short-term relief, they do work. Of course, if you find your anxiety gets too much to handle, seeking medical help is the best option.

If you, like me can spot a bout of anxiety coming on, you can try these simple solutions. Any spiritual practice you follow will help for sure. Meditation, yoga, prayer, chanting, satsangs, sermons, or being amidst nature by walking barefoot in grass. Even simple rituals like your morning cup of coffee, sleeping at a certain time or watching your favourite sitcom can help.

I also follow this wonderful Instagram handle @lifewithanxiety101. They post simple statements about anxiety that are insights into why you have it, what it’s like living with it, and easy-to-follow tips. One effective remedy they suggest is humming – yes, just hum a tune – your favourite song, a new number you heard on the radio on your way to work, a mantra or hymn that you love, or just a tuneless buzz. When you are at home, and anxiety raises its ugly head, cuddling a pet if you have one, helps. These sentient beings take on our misery or at the very least, help alleviate it.

When I was freshly out of an extremely violent marriage, panic attacks would come on practically every day. Intense and terrifying, I’d struggle to breathe at times. A friend who had bipolar disorder recommended Rescue Remedy. It is a wonderful concoction, based on Dr Bach’s flower remedies, almost like a homoeopathic mother tincture. It is made from different flowers like Cherry Plum, Impatiens, Star of Bethlehem, etc., according to a website that sells generic medicines. I have found this to be most effective – 10 to 12 drops in two spoons of water, a few times a day and you calm down. I used to take it frequently when I had a breakdown after my furry friend Mollie Lou passed away. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been able to look after my other fur kids or do my job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life With Anxiety 101 (@lifewithanxiety101)

Rescue Remedy also has no side effects as it is completely natural, so you could get the go-ahead from your doctor in case of allergies and take it if you are living with anxiety. It is a great way to keep calm.

Living with anxiety is not easy – for the person who has it, and their loved ones. But, with a little self-awareness and practice, it can be managed and its destructive effects, reduced substantially. So, if you have anxiety issues, put in the work to get better. Trust me, you will.

READ MORE: Letters from Life: Losing a loved one