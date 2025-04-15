Meet Ponraj K Pandi, Greens candidate for Gellibrand VIC

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?



Ponraj Krishna Pandi: I’m running because I believe politics should work for everyday people, not just the wealthy billionaires and corporations. As a father, community volunteer, and IT consultant, I see the impact of inequality every day—in housing, healthcare, education, and the environment. I want to be a strong, grassroots voice for Gellibrand, where people from over 140 countries, including many from South Asia, call home. It’s time we had representatives who live our values—integrity, fairness, and a commitment to climate and social justice.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?



Ponraj Krishna Pandi: Gellibrand faces serious challenges: Rising cost of living, renters and mortgage holders are [being] squeezed out, underfunded public schools and transport, crime due to under funded youth programs, lack of public infrastructure in growing areas and worsening climate impacts—like flooding and sea level rise in foreshore areas. We also need stronger support for our multicultural communities, many of whom feel disconnected from mainstream politics. I’m campaigning for real cost-of-living relief, a cap on rent increases, regulation of the banking industry to ease interest rate pressure, and better access to public transport. I’m also calling for properly funded public schools, youth services, hospitals, and bold climate action that creates secure, green jobs. I want Gellibrand to be a place where every family—regardless of background—can thrive.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Ponraj Krishna Pandi: People are tired of broken promises, backroom deals, too much corporate influence and politicians who only show up at election time. I’m committed to doing things differently. I’ll be a transparent, accessible MP who shows up year-round—listening to communities on their doors, reporting back honestly, and making decisions with people, not for them. I believe in grassroots participatory democracy, where residents are invited into the decision-making process. That’s the only way we’ll rebuild trust and make politics a tool for real, positive change. One of the reasons I’m running for the Greens is because unlike the major parties, the Greens do not take donations from dirty corporations. We can’t be bought and we don’t sell out. Our movement is powered by volunteers right across the country.