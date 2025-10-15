OzAsia Festival 2025: Indian Links take centrestage

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Free-doom Down Under (23 & 24 Oct)

Sulochana Dissanyake and Dinuka Liyanawatte’s study of the immigrant experience has manifested into a dynamic art exhibition combining theatre, photography, multimedia and interactive installations. Cheeky and thought-provoking, this bold work gives insight into the balancing act of fitting in whilst holding onto your cultural identity.

Sunset Sounds at Lucky Dumpling Market – Tushar (23 Oct) & Farhan Shah & SufiOz (1 Nov)

The Lucky Dumpling Market’s entertainment line-up features your favourite Indie artist TUSHAR, alongside Farhan Shah & SufiOz with their irresistible fusion beats. For the uninitiated, TUSHAR is a rising musician whose jangly guitar tunes are certified mood boosters. Meanwhile, Farhan Shah & SufiOz’s unique blend of traditional Sufi music and contemporary styles offers a soulful experience, a true balm for the soul.

Adelaide Film Festival – Cactus Pears (15-26 Oct)

After making rounds at the world’s most prestigious film festivals, Cactus Pears bagged Sundance’s World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, the Best Feature Film Award at SXSW London and more. A beautiful semi-autobiographical story of queer love in rural India, the film is a slow burn where convention threatens true love. A meditation on acceptance and sacrifice, the film gives much needed insight into a community often overlooked.

Elsewhere in India (25 Oct)

EDM meets Indian classical music, AI generated art meets motion captured dance and surreal visuals accompany video games in this nightclub experience showcasing a speculative Indo-futuristic world. Immerse yourself in an imagined future where global cultures as we know it, are on the verge of disappearing. It’s not just an installation intended to shock, but one which raises larger questions on culture and ethics.

The Mixed-Race Tape – Kultar Ahluwalia and Nexus Arts (4 Nov)

Hip-hop artist Kultar Ahluwalia is set to make a return to the Fringe Festival after his sold out 2024 season. His award winning autobiographical masterpiece The Mixed-Race Tape is a meditation on fatherhood, masculinity, mixed marriage and identity. Ahluwalia elevates the form of hip-hop by incorporating a pastiche of old recordings, family interviews and spoken word to create what is bound to be a highlight of the OzAsia festival.

OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words (7-9 November)

Put your thinking cap on and head to Oz Asia’s Weekend of Words for a feast for the mind. Featuring award winning journalists, novelists, playwrights, and various special guests, this curation of conversations will give you the creative kick you need to get back to that draft. While you’re at it, why not participate in the free workshops on memoir-writing, manga and more? OzAsia Festival 2025

The Female Pope (1 & 3 Nov)

Rakini Devi’s performance art piece reckons with patriarchal norms. Devi adopts the role of an imagined female pope, an amalgamation of both the 10th century Pope Joan and the Hindu Goddess Kali to challenge the expectations and gendered stories which shape religion and wider society. In this three hour interactive performance, viewers are welcomed to engage with The Female Pope and to partake in what is promised to be a meditative experience. OzAsia Festival 2025

The Special Comedy Comedy Special: Greatest Debate (8 Nov)

Your favourite comedians will be doing what they do best (make you laugh) while debating one of the most pressing questions in the minds of young people today: Is the Australian dream now to simply live with your parents as long as you can to avoid the cost of living crisis? While there’s no point expecting any real conclusions, you can be sure to walk away satisfied after a night of laughter. OzAsia Festival 2025

Touching the Divine: Love and Devotion in Asian Art (28 Feb to 23 Nov)

This art exhibition puts religion and love on display, uncovering how devotion takes shape across Buddhism, Hinduism, and Islam. Drawing from select works in the Art Gallery of South Australia, it paints a broader portrait of human expression and invites you to reflect on your own sense of devotion and how it might be enriched by other cultural perspectives.