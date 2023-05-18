“What is it about Modi that attracts enormous crowds when he speaks?”

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Pawan Luthra and ABC Mornings presenter Sarah MacDonald unpack the popularity of the man that leads the most populous nation on earth. Listen in as they chat about why India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attracts enormous crowds, the community reception organised for him at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and the benefits of the Little India initiative in Harris Park that it is hoped he will launch. Plus, why the man may not be ‘universally admired’.

This conversation on the morning of 17 May took place minutes before news came in that Quad 2023 in Sydney had been cancelled.

Read More: Quad meeting in Sydney cancelled; Modi’s visit still possible

PM Modi attracts crowd PM Modi attracts crowd