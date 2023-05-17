Sydney Quad meeting cancelled; Modi’s visit to proceed as scheduled

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that the highly anticipated Quad leaders meeting, scheduled to take place in Sydney next week, has been called off. The announcement came after US President Joe Biden cancelled his visit to Australia, citing pressing domestic matters.

Instead, the four leaders from the Quad alliance – the United States, Australia, India, and Japan – are expected to convene on the sidelines of the upcoming G7 meeting in Japan this weekend. The decision to shift the meeting venue was made to accommodate President Biden’s urgent focus on negotiating a deal with the Republicans to avert a potential economic crisis before the end of the month.

Nonetheless, according to reports from Indian media outlets, it has been confirmed that Narendra Modi’s trip to Australia will proceed as planned. The Prime Minister of India is set to deliver a speech to the diaspora community on May 23rd.

Previously, Australian Prime Minister Albanese stated that both Prime Minister Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are still intending to visit Sydney in the upcoming week.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the Quad summit, anticipation has been building for the community reception in Sydney for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Organised by the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation, the “Australia Welcomes Modi” event is set to be held on Tuesday, May 23, at the Sydney Olympic Park.

Approximately 24,000 people have registered for this event, with 18,500 lucky attendees securing their spots in Sydney and several thousand more expected to watch live from outside the venue.

The cancellation of President Biden’s trip to Australia raises concerns about the implications for regional cooperation and the Quad Alliance’s future. However, government officials emphasise the necessity of addressing pressing issues within the United States, given the potential consequences for the global economy if a resolution is not reached before June 1.

As the Quad leaders regroup and adapt their plans, all eyes will be on the G7 meeting in Japan, where opportunities for discussions and diplomatic engagements will arise. Despite the setback, the Quad Alliance remains committed to strengthening regional security, addressing common challenges, and fostering closer ties between member countries.

The Indian diaspora in Australia eagerly awaits updates on the status of Prime Minister Modi’s community reception and the possibility of his visit to Sydney as the city prepares to welcome the esteemed leader and celebrate the close ties between India and Australia.

