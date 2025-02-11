On the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 vs AX7L

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Mahindra XUV700 AX7 and AX7L are both exceptional SUVs, offering premium features and powerful performance, but they cater to slightly different preferences.

The AX7 is designed with a focus on core functionality and comfort, featuring advanced safety technology, a spacious interior, and a sleek design.

On the other hand, the AX7L takes things a step further, delivering additional features such as a blind view monitoring, premium 3D Audio with 12 speakers and 360º Surround View.

Both the XUV700 AX7 and AX7L deliver Android Auto and Apple Car Play, a Panoramic SkyRoofTM and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Whether you’re seeking a practical, high-performance SUV or a model packed with all the added features, Mahindra has you covered.

Why Now is the Perfect Time to Buy There’s never been a better time to own a Mahindra, with $3,000 off 2024 models during the exclusive run-out sale! This incredible offer allows you to drive home in one of Australia’s most feature-packed SUVs at an unbeatable price.

Whether you choose the functional and stylish AX7 or the luxurious AX7L, you’ll be investing in an SUV that delivers outstanding value, cutting-edge technology, and performance.

Stock is limited, so don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your drive and save big. Visit your local Mahindra dealership today and experience the difference!

About Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra is an Indian multinational corporation that operates in several industries, including automotive, farm equipment, aerospace and more. It marks its 80th foundation year this year.

In Australia, Mahindra has been operating for 20 years, primarily in the automotive industry, selling SUVs, pickup trucks and tractors.

Mahindra currently offers three vehicles in Australia: the XUV700 midsize SUV, the off-road-focused Scorpio large SUV, and the Pik-Up ute, its first Australian model introduced in 2007.

All three stand out with competitive, value-focused pricing that undercuts key rivals.

For more details, visit your local Mahindra dealership today and experience the difference!

*This is a sponsored post.

