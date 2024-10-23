Mahindra: Black Edition XUV700 is released in Australia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a global leader in the automotive industry, announces the launch of its Black Edition XUV700 in Australia. Priced from AUD $43,990 driveaway, this special edition, offers a bold new look and enhanced luxury features, further elevating the XUV700’s premium SUV experience.

The Black Edition not only boosts the luxury quotient but also includes exclusive features such as a blacked-out grille, 18-inch black alloys, black interior trim with Piano black finish on IP Doors & console, ventilated front seats with active cooling, and a memory ORVM linked for added convenience.

Key Features of the Black Edition XUV700:

The Black Edition XUV700 introduces a bold new design with Napoli Black Paint that is complemented by a sleek, blacked-out grille and side trims. The exclusivity continues inside with a full Black Interior Trim, featuring a black dashboard, luxurious black seats in a 7-seat configuration, Dark chrome plating on AC vent, Door handles & steering wheels, Piano black finish on IP Doors & console along with ventilated front seats with active cooling to ensure ultimate comfort. For enhanced driving convenience, the memory-linked ORVM adjusts to the driver’s seat position with just a touch, and the Black 18-inch alloys add a striking presence on the road. In terms of technology, the Black Edition is equipped with Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, providing seamless connectivity and charging options.

Performance & Technology:

The Black Edition XUV700 comes powered by Mahindra’s 2.0 L mStallion turbo-petrol with Direct injection engine, producing 149.2 kW of power and 380 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle offers class-leading comfort with its SkyRoof™, spanning 1.3 metres, along with a dual 10.25-inch Super Screen for infotainment and cluster information. The XUV700 Black Edition is equipped with Mahindra’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including features like Adaptive Cruise Control and a 360-degree camera setup.

*This is a sponsored post.

