Mahindra: Black Edition XUV700 is released in Australia

Mahindra's Black Edition XUV700 boasts new features, a sleek new look and enhanced performance.

Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a global leader in the automotive industry, announces the launch of its Black Edition XUV700 in Australia. Priced from AUD $43,990 driveaway, this special edition, offers a bold new look and enhanced luxury features, further elevating the XUV700’s premium SUV experience.

The Black Edition not only boosts the luxury quotient but also includes exclusive features such as a blacked-out grille, 18-inch black alloys, black interior trim with Piano black finish on IP Doors & console, ventilated front seats with active cooling, and a memory ORVM linked for added convenience.

Photo of the interior of the car
The Black Edition boasts numerous advanced interior features (Source: supplied)

Key Features of the Black Edition XUV700: 

The Black Edition XUV700 introduces a bold new design with Napoli Black Paint that is complemented by a sleek, blacked-out grille and side trims. The exclusivity continues inside with a full Black Interior Trim, featuring a black dashboard, luxurious black seats in a 7-seat configuration, Dark chrome plating on AC vent, Door handles & steering wheels, Piano black finish on IP Doors & console along with ventilated front seats with active cooling to ensure ultimate comfort. For enhanced driving convenience, the memory-linked ORVM adjusts to the driver’s seat position with just a touch, and the Black 18-inch alloys add a striking presence on the road. In terms of technology, the Black Edition is equipped with Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, providing seamless connectivity and charging options.

Photo of the interior of the car
The new edition has additional features which boost its performance (Source: supplied)

Performance & Technology:

The Black Edition XUV700 comes powered by Mahindra’s 2.0 L mStallion turbo-petrol with Direct injection engine, producing 149.2 kW of power and 380 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle offers class-leading comfort with its SkyRoof™, spanning 1.3 metres, along with a dual 10.25-inch Super Screen for infotainment and cluster information. The XUV700 Black Edition is equipped with Mahindra’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including features like Adaptive Cruise Control and a 360-degree camera setup.

*This is a sponsored post.

