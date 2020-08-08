Netflix launches Hindi-language user interface

Users outside India will also have the option to switch to Hindi.

In a new move to allow more Indian users to easily discover, access and enjoy their favourite streaming content in the country, Netflix has now launched a new user interface in Hindi.

The complete Netflix experience in Hindi, from the sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, in a statement.

Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting.

Netflix users outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

Netflix continues to work on enticing users to their platform with features like Smart Downloads, parental controls, and the Top 10 row. Last year, Netflix introduced the mobile plan in India for Rs 199 (almost $4 AUD) per month.

In 2018, Netflix co-founder and co-chief executive Reed Hastings had commented in passing that India could eventually bring over 100 million subscribers alone to Netflix. Many see these recent changes as additional ways to entice users otherwise unfamiliar or uncomfortable with English settings to use the video streaming platform.

READ ALSO: Desi shows and movies to binge-watch this August