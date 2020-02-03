Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival celebrates World Cinema

Navrasa Duende is geared to host the fourth edition of its much anticipated World Movie Festival on February 8 and 9, 2020. Set to unfurl at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi, the festival will enable the community of film enthusiasts to gain rare opportunity to watch the timeless milestones of World Cinema on the big screen.

The line-up of six films selected for screening in the second leg of the festival includes “Lawrence of Arabia” by David Lean; “A Separation” by Asghar Farhadi; “The Conformist” by Bernardo Bertolucci; “2001: A Space Odyssey” by Stanley Kubrick; “In the Mood For Love” by Wong Kar-Wai and “Le Mepris” by Jean-Luc Godard.

This year’s festival focuses on movies that are considered to be milestones of World Cinema across the cinematic landscape of the late twentieth and the twenty-first century. The screenings will be held every quarter, covering six films in a span of two days, featuring an ensemble of popular contemporary classics as well as independent filmmaking achievements from all over the world.

Sharing views on the selection process of the World Movie Festival, Dinesh B. Singh, Founder, Navrasa Duende, said: “This edition’s picks can be divided into three categories based on the directors who have helmed the film and the nature of their work.

“First, are the movies by the likes of David Lean, Robert Wise, John Badham, Bimal Roy, Raj Kapoor, who are renowned for striking a perfect balance between craft and popular appeal. These become the crowd’s favourite at once while retaining the ï¿½classic’ element in it. The second class of directors, includes the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Wong Kar-Wai, Bernardo Bertolucci , Darren Aronofsky , Steven Spielberg, Luchino Visconti , Milos Forman, Jean Renoir , David Lynch, Sergei Eisenstein are about the craft of filmmaking, without dismissing the audience. They only demand that the viewers invest in the films to reap maximum benefits.

“The final class is made up of those who focus purely on their craft and demand a state of complete suspension from their audience without the expectation of any pay-off. Movies that fall within this category are the most challenging to watch but equally rewarding for the discerning viewer. Ingmar Berman and Krzysztof Kieslowski , Ashgar Farhadi, Jean-Luc Goddard , Michael Haneke, Pedro Almodovar , exemplify this class of directors.

The first leg of the film carnival was held on November 16-17, 2019, at the same venue. The line-up for the inaugural screening featured acclaimed classics of the World Cinema including “Apocalypse Now”, “Tokyo Story”, “The Marriage of Maria Braun”, “Charulata”, “The Passion of Joan of Arc”, and “Pulp Fiction”.

