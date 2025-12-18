Nalini Joshi AO: Flag bearer of numbers 

Reading Time: 4 minutes

“I have been on a lifelong treasure hunt for patterns”, says Professor Nalini Joshi AO, recently announced as the NSW Scientist of the Year in the 2025 Premier’s Prizes for Science and Engineering.

Dr Joshi, the Payne-Scott Professor of Mathematics and the Chair of Applied Mathematics at the University of Sydney is the first mathematician to win this prestigious state-level title.

“This award is a recognition of the power of the mathematical tools that my collaborators and I have been developing to shine clearer light on the questions of science, particularly the ones that have elusive information hidden within nonlinear models,” Professor Joshi says of the recognition.

“It is wonderful for me and the amazingly talented people who work with me to be recognised in this way in the company of the brilliant scientists we have in NSW.”

Professor Joshi’s world-leading work and transformational mathematical approaches have been applied to reveal real-world phenomena, including how light signals travel in optical fibres and the formation of large and unpredictable surface waves called rogue waves in deep water.

Her research findings can be used to model how complex systems change over time, with practical applications across weather, climate, ocean waves and tides. They can also be used to show how signals travel, interact and degrade, with significant uses in the development of fibre-optic communications.

“Professor Joshi’s groundbreaking work helps us make sense of nature’s big mysteries. Her research is also working to unlock solutions to complex technological challenges,” said NSW Premier Chris Minns at the awards ceremony.

“Importantly, in addition to her academic excellence, she is also a role model supporting of our next generation of mathematicians.”

A strong foundation in maths

Breaking down the complexity of the work she does, Professor Nalini Joshi AO says it all starts with counting and mathematical operations with numbers.

“We all start by learning counting numbers, how to add, subtract and multiply them, but the same operations can be carried out on functions. Polynomials are functions that involve a variable raised to a power, multiplied by numbers, and added together. But there are functions that cannot be constructed this way, called transcendental functions. I try to invent methods to describe such functions, that will, among other uses, help to keep us safe from future quantum computers,” she explains.

Professor Joshi still uses mathematical ideas and tools that children first learn in primary school, including algebra, geometry, analysis and mathematical physics.

“Everyone struggles with maths. What sets you apart is if you enjoy that journey and struggle,” she says.

Addressing the all-too common ‘fear of ‘maths’, Professor Joshi says the secret to overcoming the phobia of the subject is to ‘break down the fences’ surrounding the subject.

“I believe kids should be allowed to freely explore maths concepts and patterns. We have to allow them to explore patterns and let them get creative, rather than only being bound by the old style rote-learning or rigid concepts or formulae. It is very freeing to be able to break away and try newer ways to approach the same problems,” she says.

“I want to reach out to all the young people who may be daunted by the future and say that it is possible to find answers to questions about the universe by shining the clear light of mathematics on them.”

Professor Joshi is emphatic on the importance of enjoying maths, especially for the younger members of society.

“I have tried to be a flag bearer for mathematics. It is an enabling science, and having mathematical skills is very rewarding. It is a powerful tool which offers much to be explored, and the reward depends on where you take it, and how much you are willing to swim with the deep currents of the vast ocean that is maths,” she says, with a conviction that can only come from the passion she has for her subject.

Entranced by numbers

The NSW Premier’s award, though, came as a total surprise to her.

“I was not expecting it. I declined the first phone call from the NSW Chief Scientist assuming it to be a spam call. Eventually, when I did speak to him, he informed me that the decision on my name had been unanimous,” Professor Nalini Joshi AO says.

The recognition is deeply gratifying, she admits, but she concedes that a lot still needs to be done to make it possible for them to be able to excel and surpass the many forms of ‘gatekeepers’ that continue to be pushbacks.

“The award definitely brings visibility to women working in STEM-based fields. Yes there is a cultural shift and more women are willing to take on STEM subjects,” she notes.

It’s the reason Professor Joshi is still championing the SAGE (Science in Australia Gender Equity) program, which she co-founded in 2015, to increase retention of women in STEM-based domains.

Professor Joshi has roots in India – it’s where her grandparents were living before they moved to Burma (Myanmar) where she was born.

“I still have relatives in India and would love the visit the country soon,” she says.

While work has kept her way too occupied recently, Professor Joshi says she still likes to unwind with reading, walks, spending time with her dogs and playing music.

But the real relaxation for her is in doing what she does best.

“I have always been entranced by numbers. I relax by doing maths. It’s my creative outlet, just like writing, painting or playing the piano,” she signs off.

